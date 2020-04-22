Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size and Share By Advanced Technologies, Growth, Sales-Revenue, Demands by 2020-2025

In 2018, the global Ultraviolet LED Technology market size was 140 million US$ and it is expected to reach 670 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 22.2% during 2019-2025.

An LED is a semiconductor device/light source that emits visible light or infrared light when an electric charge passes through it. LEDs are primarily used in indicator lamps and for other types of lighting such as that used in billboard signs, TV remotes, and brake lights of vehicles. Initially, LEDs would only emit a low-intensity red light. Currently, however, LEDs are available across the visible, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths. They work on the principle of electroluminescence, wherein the color of illumination is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. A UV LED displays an ultraviolet light; its wavelength is less than 400 nm.

The UV LED market is expected to grow with new applications such as disinfection, that is, air and water purification system which works on UV-C technology. New technological advancements such as replacement of mercury lamp, flux density, and high performance with the high wavelength are also fostering the growth of the UV LED market. One of the emerging trends with respect to the industrial application of UV LED is the growing demand for UV curing solutions that integrates coating, printing, and adhesives and the evolution of UV lamps to UV LED.

This report focuses on the global Ultraviolet LED Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ultraviolet LED Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Crystal

Nichia Corp

Phoseon Technology

SemiLEDs

Sensor Electronic Technology

Seoul Viosys

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

UVA

UVB

UVC

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Purification

Currency Validation

Dental Curing and Teeth Whitening

DNA Gel

Fluorescence Disclosure and Verification

Water Purification

Medical Phototherapy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ultraviolet LED Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ultraviolet LED Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ultraviolet LED Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 UVA

1.4.3 UVB

1.4.4 UVC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Air Purification

1.5.3 Currency Validation

1.5.4 Dental Curing and Teeth Whitening

1.5.5 DNA Gel

1.5.6 Fluorescence Disclosure and Verification

1.5.7 Water Purification

1.5.8 Medical Phototherapy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size

2.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Ultraviolet LED Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Ultraviolet LED Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Ultraviolet LED Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Ultraviolet LED Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Crystal

12.1.1 Crystal Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Crystal Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Crystal Recent Development

12.2 Nichia Corp

12.2.1 Nichia Corp Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Nichia Corp Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nichia Corp Recent Development

12.3 Phoseon Technology

12.3.1 Phoseon Technology Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Phoseon Technology Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Phoseon Technology Recent Development

12.4 SemiLEDs

12.4.1 SemiLEDs Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.4.4 SemiLEDs Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SemiLEDs Recent Development

12.5 Sensor Electronic Technology

12.5.1 Sensor Electronic Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Sensor Electronic Technology Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Sensor Electronic Technology Recent Development

12.6 Seoul Viosys

12.6.1 Seoul Viosys Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ultraviolet LED Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Seoul Viosys Revenue in Ultraviolet LED Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Seoul Viosys Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

