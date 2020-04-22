Global User Provisioning Software Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

User provisioning software is software intended to help organizations more quickly, cheaply, reliably and securely manage information about users on multiple systems and applications. They are a type of identity management system.

The increasing preference for large-scale user provisioning software is mainly due to its benefits such as easy access to information systems across varied on-premises applications, the presence of a safe network for user identity management, and improved management of user data that results in low risks of internal and external breaches. In addition, the user provisioning software also assists in attaining regulatory compliance by offering the tools for complete security.

Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the user provisioning software market throughout the forecast period. The rising need for productivity and better user experience will drive the market’s growth in the region.

In 2018, the global User Provisioning Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global User Provisioning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the User Provisioning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA

Centrify Corporation

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global User Provisioning Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the User Provisioning Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of User Provisioning Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global User Provisioning Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global User Provisioning Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 User Provisioning Software Market Size

2.2 User Provisioning Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 User Provisioning Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 User Provisioning Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 User Provisioning Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global User Provisioning Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global User Provisioning Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global User Provisioning Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players User Provisioning Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into User Provisioning Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in China

7.3 China User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in India

10.3 India User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America User Provisioning Software Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 User Provisioning Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America User Provisioning Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America User Provisioning Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 CA

12.1.1 CA Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 User Provisioning Software Introduction

12.1.4 CA Revenue in User Provisioning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CA Recent Development

12.2 Centrify Corporation

12.2.1 Centrify Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 User Provisioning Software Introduction

12.2.4 Centrify Corporation Revenue in User Provisioning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Centrify Corporation Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 User Provisioning Software Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in User Provisioning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 User Provisioning Software Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in User Provisioning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 User Provisioning Software Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in User Provisioning Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2455856

