Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In hospitality segments such as hotels and cruises, usually people carry their own smartphones; so many hotels have started offering internet connectivity services to allow their guest to stream videos on their smart devices.

In solutions, IPTV is expected to have the significant market growth rate and dominate the Video on Demand in Hospitality Market from 2016 to 2021.

In 2018, the global Video on Demand in Hospitality market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video on Demand in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video on Demand in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

0Alcatel-Lucent

Huawei Technologies

AT and T

Cisco Systems

Apple

Akamai Technologies

Avaya

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Subscription

Rental

Retail

Advertisement

Market segment by Application, split into

Hotels

Cruise/Luxury Yachts

Day Care Center

Others (Restaurants and Lounges)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video on Demand in Hospitality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video on Demand in Hospitality development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video on Demand in Hospitality are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Subscription

1.4.3 Rental

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Advertisement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hotels

1.5.3 Cruise/Luxury Yachts

1.5.4 Day Care Center

1.5.5 Others (Restaurants and Lounges)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size

2.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video on Demand in Hospitality Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video on Demand in Hospitality Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in China

7.3 China Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in India

10.3 India Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Video on Demand in Hospitality Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video on Demand in Hospitality Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 0Alcatel-Lucent

12.1.1 0Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.1.4 0Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 0Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.2 Huawei Technologies

12.2.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.2.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.3 AT and T

12.3.1 AT and T Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.3.4 AT and T Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AT and T Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 Apple

12.5.1 Apple Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Apple Recent Development

12.6 Akamai Technologies

12.6.1 Akamai Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.6.4 Akamai Technologies Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Akamai Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Avaya

12.7.1 Avaya Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video on Demand in Hospitality Introduction

12.7.4 Avaya Revenue in Video on Demand in Hospitality Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Avaya Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

