Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

In 2018, the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Aruba Networks

Zebra Technologies

Ruckus Wireless

Aerohive Networks

Extreme Networks

Huawei Technologies

Avaya

Alcatel-Lucent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Unified Communication and Collaboration

Security and Emergency Alarm

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Unified Communication and Collaboration

1.5.3 Security and Emergency Alarm

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size

2.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems

12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.2 Aruba Networks

12.2.1 Aruba Networks Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.2.4 Aruba Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aruba Networks Recent Development

12.3 Zebra Technologies

12.3.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development

12.4 Ruckus Wireless

12.4.1 Ruckus Wireless Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.4.4 Ruckus Wireless Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ruckus Wireless Recent Development

12.5 Aerohive Networks

12.5.1 Aerohive Networks Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Aerohive Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aerohive Networks Recent Development

12.6 Extreme Networks

12.6.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.7 Huawei Technologies

12.7.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Avaya

12.8.1 Avaya Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.8.4 Avaya Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.9 Alcatel-Lucent

12.9.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Introduction

12.9.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Voice over Wireless LAN (VoWLAN) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

