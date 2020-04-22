Global Warehouse Management System Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Warehouse Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Warehouse Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehouse Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Epicor Software

JDA Software

Manhattan Associates

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Infor

PSI

PTC

Tecsys

Blujay Solutions

HighJump

3PL Central

Datapel

Made4net

Microlistics

Reply

Softeon

Synergy Logistics

Vinculum Solution

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Chemicals

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Warehouse Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Warehouse Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Warehouse Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Third-Party Logistics (3PL)

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Food and Beverages

1.5.5 Chemicals

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size

2.2 Warehouse Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Warehouse Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Warehouse Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Warehouse Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Warehouse Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Warehouse Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Warehouse Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Warehouse Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in China

7.3 China Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in India

10.3 India Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

10.4 India Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Warehouse Management System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Warehouse Management System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Epicor Software

12.1.1 Epicor Software Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.1.4 Epicor Software Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Epicor Software Recent Development

12.2 JDA Software

12.2.1 JDA Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.2.4 JDA Software Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 JDA Software Recent Development

12.3 Manhattan Associates

12.3.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development

12.4 Oracle

12.4.1 Oracle Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.5 SAP

12.5.1 SAP Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Recent Development

12.6 IBM

12.6.1 IBM Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 IBM Recent Development

12.7 Infor

12.7.1 Infor Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Infor Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Infor Recent Development

12.8 PSI

12.8.1 PSI Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.8.4 PSI Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 PSI Recent Development

12.9 PTC

12.9.1 PTC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.9.4 PTC Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 PTC Recent Development

12.10 Tecsys

12.10.1 Tecsys Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Warehouse Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Tecsys Revenue in Warehouse Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Tecsys Recent Development

12.11 Blujay Solutions

12.12 HighJump

12.13 3PL Central

12.14 Datapel

12.15 Made4net

12.16 Microlistics

12.17 Reply

12.18 Softeon

12.19 Synergy Logistics

12.20 Vinculum Solution

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

