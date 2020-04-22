Global Water Quality Monitoring Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Water quality refers to the chemical, physical, biological, and radiological characteristics of water.[1] It is a measure of the condition of water relative to the requirements of one or more biotic species and or to any human need or purpose.

The water quality monitoring market is expected to grow exponentially in Europe. The water quality monitoring activities are conducted in this region because of the increased awareness about water pollution and contamination.

In 2018, the global Water Quality Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Quality Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Quality Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Teledyne Technologies

General Electric

Horiba

Xylem

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Libelium

Geotech Environmental Equipment

Optiqua Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

TOC Analyzers

PH Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratories

Industrial

Government Buildings

Commercial Spaces

Others (Agricultural, Household, and General Applications)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Quality Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Quality Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Quality Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 TOC Analyzers

1.4.3 PH Meters

1.4.4 Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

1.4.5 Conductivity Sensors

1.4.6 Turbidity Meters

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Laboratories

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Government Buildings

1.5.5 Commercial Spaces

1.5.6 Others (Agricultural, Household, and General Applications)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Quality Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Water Quality Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water Quality Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water Quality Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water Quality Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Water Quality Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Water Quality Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Water Quality Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Teledyne Technologies

12.2.1 Teledyne Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Teledyne Technologies Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Teledyne Technologies Recent Development

12.3 General Electric

12.3.1 General Electric Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 General Electric Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.4 Horiba

12.4.1 Horiba Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Horiba Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Horiba Recent Development

12.5 Xylem

12.5.1 Xylem Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Xylem Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.6 Agilent Technologies

12.6.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Danaher

12.7.1 Danaher Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Danaher Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.8 Libelium

12.8.1 Libelium Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.8.4 Libelium Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Libelium Recent Development

12.9 Geotech Environmental Equipment

12.9.1 Geotech Environmental Equipment Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.9.4 Geotech Environmental Equipment Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Geotech Environmental Equipment Recent Development

12.10 Optiqua Technologies

12.10.1 Optiqua Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Water Quality Monitoring Introduction

12.10.4 Optiqua Technologies Revenue in Water Quality Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Optiqua Technologies Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

