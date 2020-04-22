Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Waterway Transportation Software and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Waterway Transportation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Waterway Transportation Software and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Bass Software
GNV GL
SAP
Veson Nautical
Aljex Software
Cognizant
Descartes Systems Group
Highjump Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed services
Consulting/customization services
Training services
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer and Retail
Oil and Gas
Industrial and Manufacturing
Energy and Mining
Aerospace and Defense
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Waterway Transportation Software and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterway Transportation Software and Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Managed services
1.4.3 Consulting/customization services
1.4.4 Training services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consumer and Retail
1.5.3 Oil and Gas
1.5.4 Industrial and Manufacturing
1.5.5 Energy and Mining
1.5.6 Aerospace and Defense
1.5.7 Construction
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size
2.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Waterway Transportation Software and Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Waterway Transportation Software and Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Bass Software
12.2.1 Bass Software Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.2.4 Bass Software Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bass Software Recent Development
12.3 GNV GL
12.3.1 GNV GL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.3.4 GNV GL Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 GNV GL Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 Veson Nautical
12.5.1 Veson Nautical Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.5.4 Veson Nautical Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Veson Nautical Recent Development
12.6 Aljex Software
12.6.1 Aljex Software Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.6.4 Aljex Software Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Aljex Software Recent Development
12.7 Cognizant
12.7.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.8 Descartes Systems Group
12.8.1 Descartes Systems Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.8.4 Descartes Systems Group Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Descartes Systems Group Recent Development
12.9 Highjump Software
12.9.1 Highjump Software Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Waterway Transportation Software and Services Introduction
12.9.4 Highjump Software Revenue in Waterway Transportation Software and Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Highjump Software Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
