Global Wood-Pellets Market 2019-2024:Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Latest Trend, Application and Business Opportunity

In this report, we analyze the Wood-Pellets industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Wood-Pellets based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Wood-Pellets industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed.

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Key players in global Wood-Pellets market include:

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Innogy (RWE)

Graanul Invest Group

Green Circle Bio Energy

Zilkha Biomass Energy

Canfor

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

PFEIFER

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

New Biomass Holding

Energex

Lignetics

Equustock

Fram Renewable Fuels

Bear Mountain Forest Products

RusForest

Neova

Drax Biomass International

Enova Energy Group

Aoke Ruifeng

DEVOTION

Dalin Biological

Senon Renewable Energy

Xirui New Energy

Weige Bio-tech Energy

Jianghe Biomass Energy

Huinan Hongri

Market segmentation, by product types:

White Pellet

Black Pellet

Market segmentation, by applications:

Power Generation

Industrial Furnace

Civil Use

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Wood-Pellets?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of Wood-Pellets industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of Wood-Pellets? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Wood-Pellets? What is the manufacturing process of Wood-Pellets?

5. Economic impact on Wood-Pellets industry and development trend of Wood-Pellets industry.

6. What will the Wood-Pellets market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

7. What are the key factors driving the global Wood-Pellets industry?

8. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Wood-Pellets market?

9. What are the Wood-Pellets market challenges to market growth?

10. What are the Wood-Pellets market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wood-Pellets market?

Objective of Studies:

1. To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Wood-Pellets market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Wood-Pellets market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

3. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

4. To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Wood-Pellets market.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Wood-Pellets

1.1 Brief Introduction of Wood-Pellets

1.1.1 Definition of Wood-Pellets

1.1.2 Development of Wood-Pellets Industry

1.2 Classification of Wood-Pellets

1.3 Status of Wood-Pellets Industry

1.3.1 Industry Overview of Wood-Pellets

1.3.2 Global Major Regions Status of Wood-Pellets

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Wood-Pellets

2.1 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Wood-Pellets

2.2 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Price Analysis of Wood-Pellets

2.3 Downstream Applications of Wood-Pellets

3 Manufacturing Technology of Wood-Pellets

3.1 Development of Wood-Pellets Manufacturing Technology

3.2 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wood-Pellets

3.3 Trends of Wood-Pellets Manufacturing Technology

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wood-Pellets

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Company Profile

4.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.1.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.1.4 Contact Information

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Company Profile

4.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.2.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.2.4 Contact Information

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Company Profile

4.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.3.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.3.4 Contact Information

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Company Profile

4.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.4.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.4.4 Contact Information

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Company Profile

4.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.5.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.5.4 Contact Information

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Company Profile

4.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.6.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.6.4 Contact Information

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Company Profile

4.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.7.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.7.4 Contact Information

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Company Profile

4.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.8.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.8.4 Contact Information

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Company Profile

4.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.9.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.9.4 Contact Information

4.10 Company ten

4.10.1 Company Profile

4.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications

4.10.3 Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue

4.10.4 Contact Information

. . .

5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Wood-Pellets by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

5.1 Global Production, Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Regions 2014-2019

5.2 Global Production, Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Manufacturers 2014-2019

5.3 Global Production, Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Types 2014-2019

5.4 Global Production, Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Applications 2014-2019

5.5 Price Analysis of Global Wood-Pellets by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications in 2014-2019

6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.1 Global Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.2 Asia Pacific Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.3 Europe Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.4 Middle East & Africa Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.5 North America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

6.6 Latin America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Wood-Pellets by Regions

7.1 Global Consumption Volume and Consumption Value of Wood-Pellets by Regions 2014-2019

7.2 Global Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.3 Asia Pacific Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.4 Europe Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.5 Middle East & Africa Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.6 North America Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.7 Latin America Consumption Volume, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2014-2019

7.8 Sale Price Analysis of Global Wood-Pellets by Regions 2014-2019

8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Wood-Pellets

8.1 Global Gross and Gross Margin of Wood-Pellets by Regions 2014-2019

8.2 Global Gross and Gross Margin of Wood-Pellets by Manufacturers 2014-2019

8.3 Global Gross and Gross Margin of Wood-Pellets by Types 2014-2019

8.4 Global Gross and Gross Margin of Wood-Pellets by Applications 2014-2019

9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Wood-Pellets

9.1 Marketing Channels Status of Wood-Pellets

9.2 Marketing Channels Characteristic of Wood-Pellets

9.3 Marketing Channels Development Trend of Wood-Pellets

10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Wood-Pellets Industry

10.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

10.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis and Outlook

10.1.2 Chinese Macroeconomic Analysis and Outlook

10.2 Effects to Wood-Pellets Industry

11 Development Trend Analysis of Wood-Pellets

11.1 Capacity, Production and Revenue Forecast of Wood-Pellets by Regions, Types and Applications

11.1.1 Global Capacity, Production and Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Regions 2019-2024

11.1.2 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.1.3 Global Capacity, Production and Revenue of Wood-Pellets by Types 2019-2024

11.2 Consumption Volume and Consumption Value Forecast of Wood-Pellets by Regions

11.2.1 Global Consumption Volume and Consumption Value of Wood-Pellets by Regions 2019-2024

11.2.2 Global and Major Regions Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Forecast of Wood-Pellets

11.3.1 Supply, Consumption and Gap of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.2 Global Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.3 North America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.4 Europe Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.5 Asia Pacific Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.6 Middle East & Africa Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

11.3.7 Latin America Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue, Supply, Import, Export and Consumption of Wood-Pellets 2019-2024

12 Contact information of Wood-Pellets

12.1 Upstream Major Raw Materials and Equipment Suppliers Analysis of Wood-Pellets

12.1.1 Major Raw Materials Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of Wood-Pellets

12.1.2 Major Equipment Suppliers with Contact Information Analysis of Wood-Pellets

12.2 Downstream Major Consumers Analysis of Wood-Pellets

12.3 Major Suppliers of Wood-Pellets with Contact Information

12.4 Supply Chain Relationship Analysis of Wood-Pellets

13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Wood-Pellets

13.1 New Project SWOT Analysis of Wood-Pellets

13.2 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Wood-Pellets

13.2.1 Project Name

13.2.2 Investment Budget

13.2.3 Project Product Solutions

13.2.4 Project Schedule

14 Conclusion of the Global Wood-Pellets Industry 2019 Market Research Report

