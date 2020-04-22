Gluten-Free Products Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 |Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group

Gluten-Free Products market research report contains specific segments by type and by application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The examination of advancement openings, regional analysis, and attentive study will prompt revenue estimation. Moreover, it is helpful in ascertaining the reputation of the firm and its products. This marketing research performs the systematic, objective and exhaustive search for study of the facts relating to any problem in the field of marketing. Employing such Gluten-Free Products market report is the best way to stay on the right path because the data and realities of the industry get the focus.

Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Hain Celestial, General Mills, Inc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Kellogg NA Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hero Group, Norside Food Ltd., Amy’s Kitchen Inc., DR SCHÄR AG/S.p.A., Big Oz Industries Ltd., Genius Foods Pvt. Ltd., FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LIMITED, Quinoa Corporation, Mondelēz International, Wessanen Nederland Holding B.V., GRUMA S.A.B. de C.V, Valeo Foods, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, FARMO SpA, ALDI, Enjoy Life Foods.

Increased cases of gluten-sensitivity and celiac diseases have increased the demand for gluten-free products, registering a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2018-2025. This trend will raise the initial estimated value of USD 3.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 7.3 billion by 2025.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Gluten-Free Products Industry

Market Drivers:

Growing awareness among people suffering from gluten-related disorders has raised the demand for gluten-free products

Gluten-Free products themselves are recognized to help in digestion of food and helps in maintaining the body weight, therefore the demand for these products is on the rise

Market Restraints:

Major restraint regarding the gluten-free products are regulatory requirements as required by the authorities to maintain the specified standards, these regulations increases the overall cost of the product which causes the decrease in demand

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Type: Bakery, Dairy, Meats, Condiments & Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Pasta & Rice, Prepared Foods, Others

By Distribution Channel: Groceries, Mass Merchandiser, Independent Retail Outlets, Club Stores, Drug Stores

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Gluten-Free Products Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Gluten-Free Products Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

