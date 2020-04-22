GPS Fleet Tracking Software Market 2019-2027 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172656

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service & product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the GPS Fleet Tracking Software market by segmenting the market based on deployment, component, fleet type, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The introduction of novel technologies such as connected cars and smart transport will enhance the GPD fleet tracking software industry demand over the forecast period. Apart from this, the burgeoning need for improving the business functionalities, real-time fleet monitoring, and strict enforcement of the legislations for ensuring the safety of the vehicle fleet will lift the growth of the industry during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Nevertheless, difficulty in handling the geographically spread team & lack of accuracy in the GPS tracking system will put brakes on the business growth over the forecast timeline. However, breakthroughs in IoT and cloud systems will create lucrative growth avenues for the business, thereby minimizing the impacts of hindrances on the market surge.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10172656

On the basis of deployment, the market is sectored into Cloud-Based and On-Premises. Based on the component, the industry is divided into Solution and Services. In terms of fleet type, the market for GPS fleet tracking software is classified into Commercial Fleet and Non-Commercial Fleet.

Some of the key players in the market include GPS Insight, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., ClearPathGPS, Inc., Agile Fleet, Rarestep, Inc. (Fleetio), Omnitracs, US Fleet Tracking, GPS Trackit, One Step GPS, LLC, Verizon, NexTraq LLC, Rhino Fleet Tracking, Mix Telematics, Trimble Inc., Track Your Truck, BrickHouse Security, AT&T, TomTom Telematics B.V., LiveViewGPS Inc., Zubie, Inc., Fleet Trax, and Phantom Ltd.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609