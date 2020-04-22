How Coronavirus is Impacting Floor POP Display Market To Witness A Considerable CAGR Growth Through The Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Floor POP Display market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Floor POP Display market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Floor POP Display market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Floor POP Display market.

As per the report, the Floor POP Display market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Floor POP Display market are highlighted in the report. Although the Floor POP Display market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Floor POP Display market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Floor POP Display market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Floor POP Display market

Segmentation of the Floor POP Display Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Floor POP Display is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Floor POP Display market.

On the basis of Material type the market is segmented into the following:

Corrugated Board

Foam Board

Plastic Sheet

Glass

Metal

Corrugated board accounts for one-third of total among the material type of floor POP display market. However, Foam board market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Hyper-market

Supermarket

Departmental store

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Other Retail Formats

Hyper markets are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing number of supermarkets are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

On the basis of packaging format, the market is segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Printing

Electronics

Automotive

Others

Food & Beverages packaging formats are expected to dominate floor pop display market over the forecast period. However, rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care packaging formats are creating high growth opportunities for floor pop display market.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith Plc, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, FFR Merchandising Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., Marketing Alliance Group, Creative Displays Now and Pratt Industries Inc. are some of the key players competing in the global floor pop display marketplace.

Important questions pertaining to the Floor POP Display market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Floor POP Display market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Floor POP Display market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Floor POP Display market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Floor POP Display market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

