How Coronavirus is Impacting Green & Bio-based Solvents (Bio-based Methanol, Bio-based Ethanol, Bio-based Propanol, Bio-based Butanol, Bio-based Propylene Glycol, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate, and Others) Market Reviewed in a New Study

How Coronavirus is Impacting Green & Bio-based Solvents Market

The latest report on the Green & Bio-based Solvents market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Green & Bio-based Solvents market.

The report reveals that the Green & Bio-based Solvents market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Green & Bio-based Solvents market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global green & bio-based solvents market by segmenting it in terms of products such as bio-based methanol, bio-based ethanol, bio-based propanol, bio-based butanol, bio-based propylene glycol, ethyl lactate, d-limonene, methyl soyate, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for green & bio-based solvents in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual products and applications in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of green & bio-based solvents for 2015 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of green & bio-based solvents has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key products and applications of green & bio-based solvents. Market size and forecast for products and applications have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global green & bio-based solvents market. Key players profiled in the report include Cargill Inc., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., BioAmber Inc., BioMCN, Corbion nv, Galactic, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Florida Chemical Company, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. and Cobalt Technologies. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global green & bio-based solvents market as follows:

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Product Analysis

Bio-based Methanol

Bio-based Ethanol

Bio-based Propanol

Bio-based Butanol

Bio-based Propylene Glycol

Ethyl Lactate

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others (Including hydrogen peroxide, bio-based butanediol, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Application Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)

Green & Bio-based Solvents Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



