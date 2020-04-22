How Coronavirus is Impacting Jerry Cans Market Scope and Market Prospects

Global Jerry Cans Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Jerry Cans market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Jerry Cans market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Jerry Cans market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Jerry Cans market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Jerry Cans market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Jerry Cans market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Jerry Cans Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Jerry Cans market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Jerry Cans market

Most recent developments in the current Jerry Cans market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Jerry Cans market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Jerry Cans market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Jerry Cans market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Jerry Cans market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Jerry Cans market? What is the projected value of the Jerry Cans market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Jerry Cans market?

Jerry Cans Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Jerry Cans market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Jerry Cans market. The Jerry Cans market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

increasing demand for two layer jerry cans in the packaging of agrochemicals such as pesticides, fungicides etc. One of the barrier layer is made up of polyamide and the other layer is made up of HDPE to ensure maximum chemical resistance in jerry cans.

The growing use of flexitanks can be a hindrance in the growth of the global jerry cans market

Palm oil is being exported using flexitanks in various palm oil producing countries due to the benefits offered by flexi pouches and tanks. Palm oil is solid until 350C. Therefore it needs heating for discharge at the destination site. The integrated heating system of the flexi tank makes it possible to heat the palm oil for discharge without the need for a heater pad (thus saving the cost of heater pad). The specific gravity of palm oil is between 0.90-0.95 depending on the type. 26,000 litres capacity of the flexitank makes it possible to transport 2,000 litres more per container creating a savings of 8% on the overall freight cost.

