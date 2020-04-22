How Coronavirus Is Impacting Switzerland Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019



Swiss HNW investors – who skew heavily towards professional and high-earning males – show strong demand for most forms of wealth advice and planning. A multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A burgeoning appetite for digitized and automated solutions such as robo-advice, the upcoming transfer of wealth between generations, and the growing female segment provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for global wealth managers in the foreseeable future.

This report analyzes the investing preferences and portfolio allocation of Switzerland’s HNW individuals. It profiles HNW investors in terms of their demographics, examines the allocation of HNW investors portfolios, analyzes their propensity to invest offshore, and explores their product and service demand.

– 90% of Swiss HNWs are male, and almost half of those are older than 60, suggesting that spousal inheritance will increase the role of women in the market dramatically over the coming years.

– An above-average proportion of HNW individuals in Switzerland are expats. Providers that understand the distinct needs of this lucrative segment will be able to achieve higher margins.

– Advisory mandates are still popular, but will be challenged by automated services and discretionary mandates over the next 12 months.

