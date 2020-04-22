How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2040 2018 to 2028

Analysis of the Global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

A recent market research report on the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS)

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market

The presented report dissects the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): North America to Reflect Higher Market Attractiveness Than European Countries

North America continues to reflect potential growth opportunities for feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market, ethanol production being one of the major factors of growth, given the increasing production of biofuels in the region. Sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are expected to remain concentrated in United States on the back of increasing beef exports in the country. According to USDA, beef exports in United States are expected to grow by 6 percent in 2018, buoyed by a strong demand from various countries including Mexico, Korea, Japan and Canada. Furthermore, according to USGC (U.S. Grains Council), exports of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) have increased to more than 11 metric tons in 2017 and expected to increase in the coming years. This factor has been instrumental in pushing the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market in North America.

Feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS): Alternative Nutrition Enhancers Can Hinder Growth

During the drying process, several volatile organic compounds are combined or released that can alter flavor making it undesirable for animal feed, particularly for pigs. This can significantly reduce the intake of diets enriched with feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), making them unwanted, getting dumped in landfills. With development of alternatives to feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), such as corn-soybean diets that offer high nutrition resulting in higher feed intake, the sales of feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) are likely to get hampered, in turn negatively impacting the growth of the feeding distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) market clarified in the report:

