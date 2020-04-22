Impact of COVID-19 on Connected Home Security Market Competitive Insights, Significant Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2026

Don’t Quarantine Your Research , you keep your social distance and we provide you a social DISCOUNT use QUARANTINEDAYS Code in precise requirement and Get FLAT 1000USD OFF on all CMI reports

Geographical Regions: United States, EU, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia. The Connected Home Security market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, demand and present scenarios in Connected Home Security industry.

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of major key players of Connected Home Security Industry: ADT, AT&T, Tyco Security Products, Alarm.com, August Home, Butterfleye, Canary Connect, Cocoon Labs, Control4 Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Frontpoint Security Solutions, G4S, Google, and Honeywell International.

1- country level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

2- Competitive analysis ofany market players.

3- 40 analyst hours to cover any other data points

4- Research framework (presentation)

5-Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

Additionally, important elements of connected smart home initiatives such as deploying Wi-Fi hotspots and broadband connectivity, which are highly susceptibility to cyber-attacks. IoT security thus helps enhance the security through a unique technology called ‘User Pre-Shared Key’ (UPSK) for every device within the network, to ensure device security.

For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, the global Internet of Things market was valued at around US$ 917.10 in 2016 from US$ 743.20 billion in 2015. Thus, increasing adoption of IoT technology is in turn, expected to increase adoption of smart home devices, thus increasing growth of the global connected home security market.