Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alkyl Polyglucoside Market is Anticipated to Register a Value of XX Million by the end of 2019 to 2029

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alkyl Polyglucoside Market

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market. Research report of this Alkyl Polyglucoside market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market over the forecast period. The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Alkyl Polyglucoside market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Alkyl Polyglucoside market is poised to register a CAGR growth throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Alkyl Polyglucoside space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Important doubts pertaining to the Alkyl Polyglucoside market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Alkyl Polyglucoside market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Alkyl Polyglucoside market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

The Alkyl Polyglucoside market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Alkyl Polyglucoside market. Some of the leading players discussed

Alkyl Polyglucoside market segments covered in the report:

Competitive Landscape

LG Household & Healthcare Ltd., has been a leading cosmetics, beverage, and household goods company. The company has taken significant efforts in developmental activities linked with alkyl polyglucoside in recent years. Apart from surfactants, key offerings of the company include hair care products, face and body care products, laundry care products, and others, wherein surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside find wide applications.

The Dow Chemical Company is one of the prominent manufacturers of chemical materials. Key offerings of the company include coatings & performance monomers, surfactants, standalone silicone materials, polyurethane systems, and acrylic emulsions. A key alkyl polyglucoside produced by The Dow Chemical Company is ‘TRITON™ BG-10 Surfactant,’ which is non-ionic, produces moderate to high stable foams, and can be used in various applications ranging from detergents and metal cleaners, to glass cleaners and personal care products.

BASF SE operates as one of the renowned chemical company worldwide, through six key segments, namely, agricultural solutions, nutrition & care, surface technologies, industrial solutions, materials and chemicals. BASF SE has also contributed significantly in the development of various bio-based surfactants such as alkyl polyglucoside. Headquartered in Germany, BASF SE continues to remain a leading players in the alkyl polyglucoside market.

Headquartered at the United Kingdom, Croda International PLC produces and sells the specialty chemicals in Latin America, Asia, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Personal care, industrial chemicals, life sciences and performance technologies are key segments through which the company operates. Diversaclean™ CS is a stable surfactant blend developed by Croda, which delivers excellent wetting and cleaning performance of non-ionics, along with green profile and alkaline stability of sugar-based alkyl polyglucoside.

The study finds that the alkyl polyglucoside market will continue to remain a consolidated landscape in developed economies, and fragmented in developing nations, particularly in APEJ. Key players operating in the alkyl polyglucoside market include Galaxy Surfactants, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Pilot Chemical Company, SEPPIC S.A, LG Household & Healthcare, Nouryon, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Croda International PLC.

For more intelligence on the alkyl polyglucoside market’s competitive landscape, request for the report sample Additional Insights Capryl Remains the Preferred Category Capryl has been the most effective among alkyl polyglucoside variants, as it is obtained through condensed mixture of decyl & caprylic alcohols with glucose, which are derived from plants. Capryl has already witnessed a robust market penetration as an effective solubilizing agent in the production of fragrances and essential oils, as well as the cationic surfactants. According to the study, sales of capryl are estimated to close in on US$ 320 Mn in 2019, and register a Y-o-Y growth at over 5% in 2020. The study further opines that decyl and lauryl will also remain lucrative categories in the alkyl polyglucoside market, collectively accounting for over 40% sales. Research Scope