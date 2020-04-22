Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2028

The latest report on the Image Guided Surgery Devices market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Image Guided Surgery Devices market.

The report reveals that the Image Guided Surgery Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Image Guided Surgery Devices market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Image Guided Surgery Devices market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Image Guided Surgery Devices market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

companies profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The global image guided surgery devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Device Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Application

Cardiac Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Others

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



