IoT Data Management Market-Size,Segmentation based on Sector-wise Sales 2017-2023

IoT Data Management Market, by Component (Solution, Services), by Solution (Data Integration, Data Analytics and Visualization), by Services (Managed Services, Consulting Services), by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), by Application (Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Building and Home Automation) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The global IoT data management market was valued at USD 22.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 62.53 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 18.27%.The growing number of connected devices, rising internet penetration, and explosive growth in smartphone ownership across the globe is leading to outpour of data. This has created an immense need for data management. The enormous amount of data generation has led the organizations to shift towards the IoT enabled Platform-as-a-Service model and cloud-based solutions. IoT data management helps in discovering usage patterns, which can further support in providing improved user experience. Not only does it help in providing better experience, but also enable resource efficiency. Furthermore, projects such as smart homes and smart cities which are expanding rapidly across the globe is also creating the need to manage this tremendous amount of data along with keeping the data secure.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151425

The players in this market are focusing on creating solutions that would deal with the management and security of large volume of data. For instance, in July 2017, IBM launched new security testing practice areas, focused on automotive security and IoT. This will focus on testing backend processes, physical hardware, and apps which control the access and management of smart systems.

Segmentation

By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into data integration, data analytics and visualization, metadata management, data security, data migration, and others. The services segment is further segmented into managed services, consulting services, and support and maintenance services.

By deployment, IoT data management is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. By organization size, the market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. By application, the market is bifurcated into smart energy and utilities, smart manufacturing, building and home automation, smart healthcare, smart retail, smart mobility and transportation, connected logistics, and others.

Regional analysis

The global market for IoT data management is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of IoT data management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among the regions mentioned, North America is expected to dominate the IoT data management market. Rapid adoption of smart devices and presence of a large number of vendors for IoT data management market in this region contributes to its largest share. Moreover, rising number of small and medium sized companies in this region is boosting the growth of IoT data management market in this region.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151425

Asia-Pacific region has immense potential for growth in this market. Adoption of advanced technologies, fast developing IT infrastructure and adoption of IoT in industrial segment are some of the important market driving factors. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of IoT data management market during the forecast period.

Global IoT Data Management Market, USD Billion

Source: MRFR Analysis

The global IoT data management market was valued at USD 22.85 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 62.53 billion by the end of forecast period with a CAGR of 18.27%.

Key players

The key players in the IoT data management market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – IBM Corporation (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Oracle Corporation (US), PTC Inc. (US), Teradata Corporation (US), and SAP SE (Germany). These players contribute a major share in the growth of IoT data management market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Logmein, Inc. (Hungary), Mulesoft, Inc. (US), Striim, Inc. (US), LogFuze Inc. (US), InfluxData, Inc. (US) Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), and others.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151425

Intended Audience

IoT data management solution providers

IoT data management service providers

Cloud service providers

Consultancy and advisory firms

Managed service providers and middleware companies

Wireless infrastructure providers and service providers

Sensor, location, and detection solution providers

Governments

System integrators

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609