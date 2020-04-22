Kapton Tape Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2026| DowDuPont, 3M, Nitto Denko, Kapton Tapes, Hisco, Botron, Polyonics, Can-Do National Tape

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Kapton Tape Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Kapton Tape market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Kapton Tape market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Kapton Tape market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Kapton Tape market.

Leading players of the global Kapton Tape market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Kapton Tape market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Kapton Tape market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Kapton Tape market.

The major players that are operating in the global Kapton Tape market are: DowDuPont, 3M, Nitto Denko, Kapton Tapes, Hisco, Botron, Polyonics, Can-Do National Tape, ESPI, DUNMORE, Greentree-Shercon, Shanghai Xinke, Micro to Nano, Electro Tape, CFS, Desco Industries, Essentra, Teraoka Seisakusho, Symbio, Multek, Viadon, Shunxuan New Materials, CEN Electronic Material, Dou Yee Enterprises, Tesa, Chukoh Chemical

Global Kapton Tape Market by Product Type: Silicone Based Polyimide Tape, Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

Global Kapton Tape Market by Application: 3C & Home Appliance, Industrial Equipment, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive Industry, Other Applications

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Kapton Tape market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Kapton Tape market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Kapton Tape market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Kapton Tape market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Kapton Tape market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Kapton Tape market

Highlighting important trends of the global Kapton Tape market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Kapton Tape market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Kapton Tape market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Kapton Tape Market Overview

1.1 Kapton Tape Product Overview

1.2 Kapton Tape Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.2.2 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Kapton Tape Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Kapton Tape Industry

1.5.1.1 Kapton Tape Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Kapton Tape Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Kapton Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Kapton Tape Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Kapton Tape Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Kapton Tape Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Kapton Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Kapton Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Kapton Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Kapton Tape Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Kapton Tape Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kapton Tape as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Kapton Tape Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Kapton Tape Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Kapton Tape Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Kapton Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Kapton Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Kapton Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Kapton Tape by Application

4.1 Kapton Tape Segment by Application

4.1.1 3C & Home Appliance

4.1.2 Industrial Equipment

4.1.3 Aerospace & Defense

4.1.4 Automotive Industry

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Kapton Tape Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Kapton Tape Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Kapton Tape Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Kapton Tape Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.2 Europe Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Kapton Tape by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape by Application

5 North America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Kapton Tape Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kapton Tape Business

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.2 3M

10.2.1 3M Corporation Information

10.2.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 3M Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DowDuPont Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.2.5 3M Recent Development

10.3 Nitto Denko

10.3.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Nitto Denko Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.3.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

10.4 Kapton Tapes

10.4.1 Kapton Tapes Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kapton Tapes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kapton Tapes Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.4.5 Kapton Tapes Recent Development

10.5 Hisco

10.5.1 Hisco Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hisco Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hisco Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.5.5 Hisco Recent Development

10.6 Botron

10.6.1 Botron Corporation Information

10.6.2 Botron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Botron Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Botron Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.6.5 Botron Recent Development

10.7 Polyonics

10.7.1 Polyonics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Polyonics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Polyonics Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Polyonics Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.7.5 Polyonics Recent Development

10.8 Can-Do National Tape

10.8.1 Can-Do National Tape Corporation Information

10.8.2 Can-Do National Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Can-Do National Tape Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.8.5 Can-Do National Tape Recent Development

10.9 ESPI

10.9.1 ESPI Corporation Information

10.9.2 ESPI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ESPI Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ESPI Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.9.5 ESPI Recent Development

10.10 DUNMORE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Kapton Tape Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DUNMORE Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DUNMORE Recent Development

10.11 Greentree-Shercon

10.11.1 Greentree-Shercon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Greentree-Shercon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Greentree-Shercon Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.11.5 Greentree-Shercon Recent Development

10.12 Shanghai Xinke

10.12.1 Shanghai Xinke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shanghai Xinke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shanghai Xinke Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.12.5 Shanghai Xinke Recent Development

10.13 Micro to Nano

10.13.1 Micro to Nano Corporation Information

10.13.2 Micro to Nano Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Micro to Nano Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.13.5 Micro to Nano Recent Development

10.14 Electro Tape

10.14.1 Electro Tape Corporation Information

10.14.2 Electro Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Electro Tape Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.14.5 Electro Tape Recent Development

10.15 CFS

10.15.1 CFS Corporation Information

10.15.2 CFS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 CFS Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 CFS Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.15.5 CFS Recent Development

10.16 Desco Industries

10.16.1 Desco Industries Corporation Information

10.16.2 Desco Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Desco Industries Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.16.5 Desco Industries Recent Development

10.17 Essentra

10.17.1 Essentra Corporation Information

10.17.2 Essentra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Essentra Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Essentra Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.17.5 Essentra Recent Development

10.18 Teraoka Seisakusho

10.18.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.18.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.18.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development

10.19 Symbio

10.19.1 Symbio Corporation Information

10.19.2 Symbio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Symbio Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Symbio Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.19.5 Symbio Recent Development

10.20 Multek

10.20.1 Multek Corporation Information

10.20.2 Multek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Multek Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Multek Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.20.5 Multek Recent Development

10.21 Viadon

10.21.1 Viadon Corporation Information

10.21.2 Viadon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Viadon Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Viadon Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.21.5 Viadon Recent Development

10.22 Shunxuan New Materials

10.22.1 Shunxuan New Materials Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shunxuan New Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Shunxuan New Materials Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.22.5 Shunxuan New Materials Recent Development

10.23 CEN Electronic Material

10.23.1 CEN Electronic Material Corporation Information

10.23.2 CEN Electronic Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 CEN Electronic Material Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.23.5 CEN Electronic Material Recent Development

10.24 Dou Yee Enterprises

10.24.1 Dou Yee Enterprises Corporation Information

10.24.2 Dou Yee Enterprises Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Dou Yee Enterprises Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.24.5 Dou Yee Enterprises Recent Development

10.25 Tesa

10.25.1 Tesa Corporation Information

10.25.2 Tesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Tesa Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Tesa Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.25.5 Tesa Recent Development

10.26 Chukoh Chemical

10.26.1 Chukoh Chemical Corporation Information

10.26.2 Chukoh Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Chukoh Chemical Kapton Tape Products Offered

10.26.5 Chukoh Chemical Recent Development

11 Kapton Tape Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Kapton Tape Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Kapton Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

