Laser Smoke Detector Market-Growth Analysis by Size, Market Share,Demand, Opportunity during 2017-2023

Laser Smoke Detector Market Research, By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee), Service (Testing & Inspection Service, Installation Service, Maintenance & Replacement Service), Power Source (Hard-Wired, Battery Powered), End-User – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The global laser smoke detector market was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.04 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.2%.The growing adoption of smart homes and connected devices has increased the demand for smoke detectors in residentials and industrial properties. This is owing to the growing concerns towards fire safety regulations being adopted in enterprises and homes. The laser smoke detectors generally comprise a sensor, control unit, a system for interaction and an alarm system to alert the end-user. A combinations of these components is used to gater the information, analyze it, and subsequently manage the property in case of harards.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151423

Communication is an important aspect in terms of alerting the user. The connectivity of smoke detectors and end-user application is through either Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Zigbee wireless standards.

The major factor contributing towards the growth of laser smoke detector market is its accuracy, and lower power consumption ability. Moreover, the increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices in homes and industries is helping the adoption of laser smoke detectors. The market is expected to observe various opportunities in inclination towards smart buildings. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance of these smoke detectors may hamper the market growth.

Segmentation

The global laser smoke detector market is segmented into connectivity, service, power source, end-user and region.

By connectivity, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and others.

By service, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into testing & inspection service, installation service, and maintenance & replacement service.

By power source, the global Laser smoke detector is segmented into hard-wired, and battery powered.

By end-user, the global laser smoke detector is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial.

By region, the laser smoke detector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for laser smoke detector is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Laser smoke detector market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned above, North America is expected to dominate the laser smoke detector market. This dominance is due to the early adoption and safety measures towards fire hazards, especially in the US. The residents in the US are highly adopting laser smoke detectors as these can be controlled by any smart device. the US is working over creating a highly developed infrastructure and with rapid upsurge in smart home technology, the sales of laser smoke detector is also increasing.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151423

Global Laser Smoke Detector Market, USD Billion

Source: MRFR Analysis

Key Players

The key players in the laser smoke detector market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Roost Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), BRK Brands Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), AMP Security (US), United Technologies Corporation (US), Birdi (US), Leeo Inc. (US), Ornicom (Belgium), and System Sensor (US).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the Laser smoke detector market. These include Netatmo (France), Elgato (Germany), Universal Security Instruments Inc. (US), Gentex Corporation (US), UIC Corporation (US), Hanwei Electronics Group Corporation (China), Xtralis Pty Ltd (Ireland), Erlab (US), Lowe’s Companies Inc, (US), The Crow Group (Israel), Nietzsche Enterprise Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Full Enterprise Corp. (Taiwan), Heiman Co. Limited (China) and others.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10151423

Intended Audience

Original design manufacturers (ODMs)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Distributors and resellers

Research organizations

Government Agencies

Service/Solution Providers

Consulting Firms

System Integrators

Research Institutes and Organizations

Laser smoke detector Vendors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609