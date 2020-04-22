Legal Practice Management Software Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Legal Practice Management Software market size was 1050 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2720 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.7% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Legal Practice Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Legal Practice Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms & attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms & attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Law Firms & Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Legal Practice Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Legal Practice Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Legal Practice Management Software Manufacturers

Legal Practice Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Legal Practice Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Legal Practice Management Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

