Logistics Automation Market 2020 Thriving Worldwide With Top Key Players Are Beumer Group, Daifuku , Dematic , Honeywell Intelligrated, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, Murata Machinery, Swisslog Holding AG

Some of The Leading Players of Logistics Automation Market:

o Beumer Group

o Daifuku

o Dematic

o Honeywell Intelligrated

o KNAPP AG

o Mecalux

o Murata Machinery

o Swisslog Holding AG

o TGW Logistics Group

o VITRONIC

The Logistics automation market accounted to US$ 39,286.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 121,343.3 Mn by 2027.

Logistics Automation market is led by the Asia-Pacific region in 2018. Asia-Pacific led the global logistics automation market with more than 30% share, followed by Europe and North America region. The presence of several manufacturing industries for automotive, food and beverages, healthcare, and retail industry has enhanced the acceptance of automation across these sectors are the major factors responsible for the growth of logistics automation market in this region.

The governments of India and China have taken initiatives to develop roads and transport services. These governments have liberalized and financed various infrastructure projects, which encourage the PPP (public-private partnership) model in infrastructure development with respect to logistics and transportation. Thus, due to the policies for logistics automation and the growing demand for automated machines in the retail and e-commerce sector leads to propel the growth of the logistics automation market. Consequently, presenting tremendous opportunities for the rise in the business of logistics automation market players.

The manufacturing sector is increasing globally; as per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted approximately 50% in August 2019, which was down from 51.3 in August 2018.This signifies a robust recovery of the manufacturing sector across the developed countries, growing industrial advancement in the developing economies as well as the escalation of commodities prices on the global market. Thus, the expansion of the manufacturing industry due to the adoption of technologically advanced solution, results in the enhancement of the plant productivity, gain competitive advantage and maintain the edge with the customers, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of global logistics automation market.

The logistics automation market on the basis of component is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware component of the logistics automation system comprises conveyors, fixed machinery, industrial robots, sortation, and automated storage and retrieval systems. The hardware automatically tracks and identifies containers with the help of barcodes and RFID tags. These components are scalable and are designed to be used for high, mid, or low rate applications and are suitable for SMEs and large enterprises to expand their business in the market. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for logistics automation market players operation worldwide.

