Managed Mobility Services Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Managed Mobility Services Market was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 65.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Managed Mobility Services (MMS) is the procurement, deployment and management of mobile devices and apps, PC software and services connecting out-of-office workers to the enterprise environment. MMS allows an organization to maximize mobile workforce productivity, focus on core business strategies and operations, provides data security, and enables communication with mobile office workers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising Identity and Access Management

1.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-based MMS Solution

1.3 Increasing trend of BYOD

1.4 Rising Mobile Technologies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Implementation Complexities

2.2 Less Control and Cost Visibility

2.3 Adoption of Open Source Platform by Small and Medium Enterprises

Market Segmentation:

The Global Managed Mobility Services Market is segmented on the basis of organization size, functions, vertical, and region.

1. By Organization Size:

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Medium Enterprises

1.3 Small Enterprises

2. By Functions:

2.1 Support and Maintenance

2.2 Security Management

2.3 Device Management

2.4 Application Management

2.5 Others

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Transportation and Logistics

3.2 Retail

3.3 Education

3.4 Telecom and IT

3.5 Government

3.6 Media and Entertainment

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Financial Services

3.9 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Ltd.

2. TelefÃ³nica S.A.

3. AT&T, Inc.

4. Deutsche Telekom AG

5. IBM Corporation

6. Hewlett-Packard

7. Wipro Ltd.

8. Vodafone Group PLC.

9. Orange S.A.

10. Accenture PLC.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Managed Mobility Services Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

