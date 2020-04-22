Medical Aesthetics Market Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends, Forecast to 2025 – ALLERGAN, Hologic, Lumenis, Mentor Worldwide, Valeant Pharmaceuticals North America, Syneron Medical, Nestlé, ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Cutera, Alma Lasers

Pune, April 22,2020 – Aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on enhancing facial and skin appearance with the help of numerous treatment choices for wrinkles, skin discoloration, moles, acne scars, excess fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, liver spots, and others. It also comprises of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radiofrequency ablation are various surgical procedures while radiofrequency skin tightening, chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, are non-surgical procedures.

Medical Aesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, growth in aging population, and technological advancements in energy-based aesthetic devices. Moreover, rising number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals and skin care clinics, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, others. On the basis of application, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented in to facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, others. On the basis of end user, the global medical aesthetics market is divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical aesthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical aesthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

