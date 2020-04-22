Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market 2020 With Prime Countries Knowledge : World Trade Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends by 2026

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). This Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) industry splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and Six years forecast 2020-2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyses the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get Free Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis, full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF)

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market size will increase to 750 Million US$ by 2025, from 70 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF).

❈ Zinc-Based Type

❈ Copper-Based Type

❈ Iron-Based Type

❈ Aluminum-Based Type

❈ Magnesium-Based Type

❈ Others

❈ Gas Storage

❈ Adsorption Separation

❈ Catalytic

❈ Other

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

