Micro Irrigation Equipment Market 2020: Size Estimation, Supply and Demand Analysis, Key Companies Profile, Verticals and Opportunities till 2025

Irrigation is an essential part of crop cultivation that requires good amount of water supply. Micro-irrigation systems have various low or medium pressure equipment like spray, mist, jet, sprinkles and drip. With the growing concern of water scarcity, these equipment can prove beneficial and an innovative solution compared to conventional practices. Major factors that have helped grow micro-irrigation equipment are increasing demand of food & agriculture and growing water supply & storage issues.

Geographically, North America is the region which has most substantial micro irrigation equipment market share. North American market growth is primarily denoted by the efforts of Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation and Rain Bird Corporation who develop reliable micro irrigation products. It promotes development of mechanized and robust micro irrigation systems in the region. North America Climate Smart Agricultural Initiative has enabled easy collaboration between industry participants and farmers in the region. Moreover, U.S. has realized the significance of water conversation which is further driving the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is agricultural region and the major source of revenue generation comes from crop cultivation. Along with that government is utilizing more micro irrigation systems which resulted in significant growth in the region. The MEA region is expected to have remarkable industry growth as the countries of this region are in influence of green revolution. The availability of arable lands supported proper implementation of mechanized and micro irrigation systems.

Micro-irrigation equipment market is classified on the basis of crop type, geography, product type and application. The segmentation done under product type is drip and sprinkler irrigation. Sprinkler irrigation has contributed the highest in revenue generation. However, drip irrigation may have fastest growth in the upcoming years.

On the basis of crop type, the market has sub-segments that are orchard crops, plantation crops, field crops, and others. The highest revenue is recorded by orchard crop type and is expected to grow up. However, the plantation crop type is expected to be the fastest growing in the forthcoming years.

There are various categories, when classification is based on applications that is large, &corporate farming, small farming, government and others. Small farming is all over the market and is expected to dominate in the near future.

The prime focus of prominent industry players is on developing innovative and sophisticated products based on extensive research and development. The market is highly competitive with most players focusing on growth opportunities in developing countries. The key companies of global micro irrigation systems are Rivulus Plastro Ltd., Lindsay Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., The Toro Company, Sistema Azud SA, T-L Irrigation Company, Reinke Manufacturing Company Inc., Eurodrip SA, Rain Bird Corporation, and Jain Irrigation Systems Market.

Key segments of ‘Global Micro Irrigation Equipment Market’

Based on crop scope, the market has been segmented into,

Plantation Crops

Orchard Crops

Field Crops

Forage & Grass

Others

Based on application, the market has been segmented into,

Agriculture

Landscape

Greenhouse

Nursery

Others

Based on types, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India)

Latin America (Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– Future prospects and current trends of the global micro irrigation equipment market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

