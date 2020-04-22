Mobile Device Management Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Mobile Device Management Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 13.70 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.01% from 2017 to 2025.

Telecom API Market

Mobile Device Management (MDM) is the administration of mobile devices, such as smart phones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. Using mobile device management one can deploy software, enable access to resources, track devices, remotely wipe data from devices, and apply browsing policies. MDM supports BYOD, helps in remote management of users and devices, controls device updates, enforces security policy and helps to maintain data backup and restore corporate data.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 MDM Solution Risks

1.2 Adoption of Cloud-based Technology

1.3 Increasing Smart Devices and Mobile Device Users

1.4 Low Management Cost

1.5 Concerns to Protect Corporate Data

2. Market Restraints

2.1 MDM related Risks

2.2 Low Adoption of MDM Solutions

Market Segmentation:

The Global Mobile Device Management Market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, component, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Component:

2.1 Software

2.1.1 Network service management

2.1.2 Application management

2.1.3 Security management

2.1.4 Device management

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Implementation

2.2.3 Training and Support

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Government

3.2 BFSI

3.3 Transport and Logistics

3.4 Retail

3.5 Education

3.6 Manufacturing and Automotive

3.7 Energy and Utilities

3.8 Media and Entertainment

3.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Blackberry Limited

2. Sophos Ltd.

3. Airwatch (Vmware Inc.)

4. Soti, Inc.

5. Citrix Systems, Inc.

6. Symantec Corporation

7. IBM Corporation

8. Amtel, Inc.

9. Capgemini

10. Microsoft Corporation

11. SAP SE

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Mobile Device Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

