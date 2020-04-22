Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market-Application Type, Industry Type,Brand and major players 2017-2023

Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Research, By Solution (Conferencing, Unified Messaging, Voice Solution, Content and Collaboration), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Service (Professional, Managed), Vertical – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The global mobile unified communiaction and collaboration market was valued at USD 25.42 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 47 billion by the end of the forecast period with a CAGR of 11.3%.The combination of communication and work collaboration technologies for enrterprises, to be used in a single communication interface is termed as unified communciation and collaboration major IT services vendors are providing their voice and communication services to a large number of enterprises acrooss the globle. These companies have moved over provided individual voice and telephony solutions to a collaborated video, and audio solutions. The general services that are included in the service portfolio inlcude e-mail, instant messaging, videoconferencing, and others.

The major advantages of unified communciation and collaboration solurtion included higher flexibility, and business agility. Moreover, the increasing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is helping the market to grow. The unified collaboration allows the enterprises to make faster decisions and cut down the expenditure. Further, it provides enterprises with improved work productivity, enahced work flexibility, and improved collaboration among different departments.

Segmentation

The global mobile unified communication and collaboration market is segmented into solution, service, organization size, vertical and region.

By solution, the global mobile unified communication and collaboration is segmented into conferencing, unified messaging, voice solution, content and collaboration.

By service, the global mobile unified communication and collaboration is segmented into professional service, and managed service. Professional service is further segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and maintenance & support services

By organization size, the global mobile unified communication and collaboration is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

By vertical, the global mobile unified communication and collaboration is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and others.

By region, the mobile unified communication and collaboration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global market for unified communiaction and collaboration is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of mobile unified communication and collaboration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America mobile unified communication and collaboration market is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to various opportunities for increasing number of mobile operators’ connections. The US dominated the market owing to increasing cloud-based services and high demand for high-speed networks in enterprises. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at faster rate during forecast period owing to increased adoption of enterprise level digital business operations.

Global Mobile Unified Communiaction and Collaboration Market, USD Billion

Key Players

The key players in the unified communiaction and collaboration market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), IBM Corporation (US), Alcatel-Lucent (France), Avaya Inc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), NEC Corporation (Japan), Genband LLC (US), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (Sweden), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada).

Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 30–35 % in the mobile unified communication and collaboration market. These include AT&T Inc (US), Amazon.com Inc (US), Avanade Inc., BT Group plc (UK), BroadSoft Inc (US), CenturyLink Inc (US), Google Inc (US), HP Inc (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Intel Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), VMware Inc (US), Verizon Communications Inc (US), Vodafone Group Plc (UK), Tata Group (India), Blue Jeans Network Inc (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Daegis Inc (US), Level 3 Communications (US), Logitech international S.A (Switzerland), Nuance Communications Inc (US), Orange S.A (France), Plantronics Inc (US), Salesforce.com Inc (US), Sprint Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Unisys Corporation (US), and others.

