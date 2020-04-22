Natural Pigment Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2020-2026| Yunnan Rainbow Biotech, Chenguang Biotech Group, Synthite Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Natural Pigment Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Natural Pigment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Natural Pigment market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Natural Pigment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Natural Pigment market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1640881/global-natural-pigment-market

Leading players of the global Natural Pigment market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Natural Pigment market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Natural Pigment market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Natural Pigment market.

The major players that are operating in the global Natural Pigment market are: Yunnan Rainbow Biotech, Chenguang Biotech Group, Synthite Industries, DDW, Naturex, Chr. Hansen, San-Ei-Gen, AVT Natural, Kemin, Döhler, BASF, Sensient, Plant Lipids, Akay Group, Dongzhixing Biotech, Qingdao Scitech, Zhongda Hengyuan, Greenfood Biotech, Long Ping High-Tech, Evesa

Global Natural Pigment Market by Product Type: Capsanthin, Lutein, Other

Global Natural Pigment Market by Application: Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Feed, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Natural Pigment market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Natural Pigment market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Natural Pigment market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Natural Pigment market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Natural Pigment market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Natural Pigment market

Highlighting important trends of the global Natural Pigment market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Natural Pigment market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Natural Pigment market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1640881/global-natural-pigment-market

Table Of Content

1 Natural Pigment Market Overview

1.1 Natural Pigment Product Overview

1.2 Natural Pigment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Capsanthin

1.2.2 Lutein

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Natural Pigment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Natural Pigment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Natural Pigment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Natural Pigment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Natural Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Natural Pigment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Natural Pigment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Natural Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Natural Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Natural Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Natural Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Natural Pigment Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Natural Pigment Industry

1.5.1.1 Natural Pigment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Natural Pigment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Natural Pigment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Natural Pigment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Natural Pigment Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Natural Pigment Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Natural Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Natural Pigment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Natural Pigment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Natural Pigment Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Natural Pigment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Natural Pigment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Natural Pigment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Natural Pigment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Natural Pigment Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Natural Pigment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Natural Pigment Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Natural Pigment Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Natural Pigment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Natural Pigment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Natural Pigment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Natural Pigment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Natural Pigment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Natural Pigment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Natural Pigment by Application

4.1 Natural Pigment Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Cosmetics

4.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.4 Feed

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Natural Pigment Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Natural Pigment Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Natural Pigment Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Natural Pigment Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Natural Pigment by Application

4.5.2 Europe Natural Pigment by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Natural Pigment by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment by Application

5 North America Natural Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Natural Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Natural Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Pigment Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Natural Pigment Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Natural Pigment Business

10.1 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

10.1.1 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.1.5 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Recent Development

10.2 Chenguang Biotech Group

10.2.1 Chenguang Biotech Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chenguang Biotech Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Chenguang Biotech Group Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Yunnan Rainbow Biotech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.2.5 Chenguang Biotech Group Recent Development

10.3 Synthite Industries

10.3.1 Synthite Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Synthite Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Synthite Industries Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Synthite Industries Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.3.5 Synthite Industries Recent Development

10.4 DDW

10.4.1 DDW Corporation Information

10.4.2 DDW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DDW Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DDW Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.4.5 DDW Recent Development

10.5 Naturex

10.5.1 Naturex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Naturex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Naturex Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Naturex Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.5.5 Naturex Recent Development

10.6 Chr. Hansen

10.6.1 Chr. Hansen Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chr. Hansen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Chr. Hansen Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Chr. Hansen Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.6.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development

10.7 San-Ei-Gen

10.7.1 San-Ei-Gen Corporation Information

10.7.2 San-Ei-Gen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 San-Ei-Gen Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 San-Ei-Gen Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.7.5 San-Ei-Gen Recent Development

10.8 AVT Natural

10.8.1 AVT Natural Corporation Information

10.8.2 AVT Natural Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 AVT Natural Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 AVT Natural Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.8.5 AVT Natural Recent Development

10.9 Kemin

10.9.1 Kemin Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kemin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kemin Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kemin Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.9.5 Kemin Recent Development

10.10 Döhler

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Natural Pigment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Döhler Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Döhler Recent Development

10.11 BASF

10.11.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.11.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 BASF Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BASF Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.11.5 BASF Recent Development

10.12 Sensient

10.12.1 Sensient Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sensient Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sensient Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sensient Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.12.5 Sensient Recent Development

10.13 Plant Lipids

10.13.1 Plant Lipids Corporation Information

10.13.2 Plant Lipids Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Plant Lipids Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Plant Lipids Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.13.5 Plant Lipids Recent Development

10.14 Akay Group

10.14.1 Akay Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Akay Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Akay Group Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Akay Group Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.14.5 Akay Group Recent Development

10.15 Dongzhixing Biotech

10.15.1 Dongzhixing Biotech Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dongzhixing Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dongzhixing Biotech Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dongzhixing Biotech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.15.5 Dongzhixing Biotech Recent Development

10.16 Qingdao Scitech

10.16.1 Qingdao Scitech Corporation Information

10.16.2 Qingdao Scitech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Qingdao Scitech Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Qingdao Scitech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.16.5 Qingdao Scitech Recent Development

10.17 Zhongda Hengyuan

10.17.1 Zhongda Hengyuan Corporation Information

10.17.2 Zhongda Hengyuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Zhongda Hengyuan Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Zhongda Hengyuan Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.17.5 Zhongda Hengyuan Recent Development

10.18 Greenfood Biotech

10.18.1 Greenfood Biotech Corporation Information

10.18.2 Greenfood Biotech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Greenfood Biotech Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Greenfood Biotech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.18.5 Greenfood Biotech Recent Development

10.19 Long Ping High-Tech

10.19.1 Long Ping High-Tech Corporation Information

10.19.2 Long Ping High-Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Long Ping High-Tech Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Long Ping High-Tech Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.19.5 Long Ping High-Tech Recent Development

10.20 Evesa

10.20.1 Evesa Corporation Information

10.20.2 Evesa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Evesa Natural Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Evesa Natural Pigment Products Offered

10.20.5 Evesa Recent Development

11 Natural Pigment Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Natural Pigment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Natural Pigment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.