Net Zero Energy Buildings Market 2020-2026 | Kingspan Group plc, NetZero Buildings, DPR Construction, Daikin Industries Ltd., Rockwool Group, Xtratherm Limited

Net Zero Energy Buildings Market 2020-2026

The Research Insights added a compelling study and analysis of the global Net Zero Energy Buildings market to the large gamut of its existing studies. This intelligence report includes investigations based on current scenarios, historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as type, size, application, and end user has been closely dissected in this study. It presents a holistic overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.

The market is growing due to the plans of government regarding energy efficiency and rising requirement for NZEBs for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A building with zero net energy consumption, that is, the amount of energy utilized by the building is generated through renewable sources on the site, is referred to as NZEB.

Top Key Players:

Kingspan Group plc

NetZero Buildings

DPR Construction

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Rockwool Group

Xtratherm Limited

SunPower Corporations

Solatube International Inc.

One of the major driving factors of the net zero energy buildings market is the requirement for NZEBs for reducing GHG emissions. The burning of fossil fuels for producing energy has resulted in an increased percentage of carbon dioxide and other harmful gases in the atmosphere. As per the World Green Building Council, construction and buildings account for over 35% of the global energy usage and approximately 40% of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, in order to prevent further rise in the percentage of these gases in the atmosphere, several countries are shifting toward NZEBs.

In the geographic segmentation, the regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America are given major importance. The top key driving forces of net zero energy buildings market in every particular market is mentioned with restraints and opportunities. The restraints are also given a counter act which proves to be an opportunity for this market during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 respectively.

