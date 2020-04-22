North America Human Resource Management Software Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

North America Human Resource Management Software market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this North America Human Resource Management Software report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This North America Human Resource Management Software market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
Human resources management software keeps track of all employees and information related to them, and the tracking is usually done in a vast database. The software solutions are implemented to streamline human resource functions, which include core HR, recruiting, talent management, workforce planning, and analytics. Human resource management solutions are increasingly implemented in educational institutes, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.
Currently, the US is dominating the human resource management software market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for the social resource management software market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technologies is high across various sectors of the country. The US has the presence of a diverse range of industries and is the world’s leading high-tech innovators, which further drives the adoption of human resource management software in the country.
Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Automatic Data Processing
- Ceridian HCM Holding
- IBM Corporation
- Kronos Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- Paycom Software
- SAP SE
- Ultimate Software Group
- Workday
Being a technologically advanced country, the US attracts a large number of companies from different sectors to set up their headquarters in the country. Moreover, the US government is focusing strongly on increasing labor productivity as well as efficiency with the help of HRM solutions for attendance, payroll, time, and talent management activities in the organizations which further boost the human resource management software market in the country. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America human resource management software market in the forecast period
NORTH AMERICA HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Component
- Solution
- Services
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By End-User
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Government
- Educational Institutes
- Others
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
