O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026| Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÜTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market.
Leading players of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market.
The major players that are operating in the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market are: Sasol, Atul, LANXESS, SABIC, RÜTGERS Group, Deepak Novochem Technologies, Nantong Xingchen Synthetic, JFE Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical, Juye Runjia Chemical, Nanjing Datang Chemical, Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Product Type: Extraction Process, Synthesis Process
Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market by Application: Resin, Herbicides, Disinfectant, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market
- Highlighting important trends of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Overview
1.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Product Overview
1.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Extraction Process
1.2.2 Synthesis Process
1.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Industry
1.5.1.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
4.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Resin
4.1.2 Herbicides
4.1.3 Disinfectant
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
4.5.2 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) by Application
5 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Business
10.1 Sasol
10.1.1 Sasol Corporation Information
10.1.2 Sasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Sasol O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Sasol O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.1.5 Sasol Recent Development
10.2 Atul
10.2.1 Atul Corporation Information
10.2.2 Atul Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Atul O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Sasol O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.2.5 Atul Recent Development
10.3 LANXESS
10.3.1 LANXESS Corporation Information
10.3.2 LANXESS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 LANXESS O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 LANXESS O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.3.5 LANXESS Recent Development
10.4 SABIC
10.4.1 SABIC Corporation Information
10.4.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 SABIC O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 SABIC O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.4.5 SABIC Recent Development
10.5 RÜTGERS Group
10.5.1 RÜTGERS Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 RÜTGERS Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 RÜTGERS Group O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 RÜTGERS Group O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.5.5 RÜTGERS Group Recent Development
10.6 Deepak Novochem Technologies
10.6.1 Deepak Novochem Technologies Corporation Information
10.6.2 Deepak Novochem Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Deepak Novochem Technologies O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Deepak Novochem Technologies O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.6.5 Deepak Novochem Technologies Recent Development
10.7 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic
10.7.1 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.7.5 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Recent Development
10.8 JFE Chemical
10.8.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information
10.8.2 JFE Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 JFE Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 JFE Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.8.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development
10.9 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical
10.9.1 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Corporation Information
10.9.2 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.9.5 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Recent Development
10.10 Juye Runjia Chemical
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Juye Runjia Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Juye Runjia Chemical Recent Development
10.11 Nanjing Datang Chemical
10.11.1 Nanjing Datang Chemical Corporation Information
10.11.2 Nanjing Datang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Nanjing Datang Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Nanjing Datang Chemical O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.11.5 Nanjing Datang Chemical Recent Development
10.12 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
10.12.1 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Products Offered
10.12.5 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Recent Development
11 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 O-Cresol (CAS 95-48-7) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
