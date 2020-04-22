ONLINE FUNDRAISING TOOLS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

In 2017, the global Online Fundraising Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Fundraising Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Fundraising Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Qgiv

Salsa

Double the Donation

CiviCRM

Fundly

WeFunder

Kickstarter

Kiva

360 MatchPro

Aplos

NeonCRM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Individuals

Nonprofit Organizations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Fundraising Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Fundraising Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Fundraising Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Fundraising Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Fundraising Tools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Individuals

1.5.3 Nonprofit Organizations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Fundraising Tools Market Size

2.2 Online Fundraising Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Online Fundraising Tools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Fundraising Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Online Fundraising Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Online Fundraising Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Fundraising Tools Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Fundraising Tools Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in China

7.3 China Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

7.4 China Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in India

10.3 India Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

10.4 India Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Online Fundraising Tools Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Online Fundraising Tools Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Online Fundraising Tools Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Qgiv

12.1.1 Qgiv Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.1.4 Qgiv Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Qgiv Recent Development

12.2 Salsa

12.2.1 Salsa Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Salsa Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Salsa Recent Development

12.3 Double the Donation

12.3.1 Double the Donation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.3.4 Double the Donation Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Double the Donation Recent Development

12.4 CiviCRM

12.4.1 CiviCRM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.4.4 CiviCRM Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CiviCRM Recent Development

12.5 Fundly

12.5.1 Fundly Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.5.4 Fundly Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fundly Recent Development

12.6 WeFunder

12.6.1 WeFunder Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.6.4 WeFunder Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 WeFunder Recent Development

12.7 Kickstarter

12.7.1 Kickstarter Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.7.4 Kickstarter Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Kickstarter Recent Development

12.8 Kiva

12.8.1 Kiva Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.8.4 Kiva Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kiva Recent Development

12.9 360 MatchPro

12.9.1 360 MatchPro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.9.4 360 MatchPro Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 360 MatchPro Recent Development

12.10 Aplos

12.10.1 Aplos Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Fundraising Tools Introduction

12.10.4 Aplos Revenue in Online Fundraising Tools Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Aplos Recent Development

12.11 NeonCRM

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

