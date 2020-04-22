Polyolefin Elastomer Market 2020 SWOT Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Growing Opportunities, Latest Trends, Applications and Forecast To 2025

Polyolefin Elastomers are manufactured by the polymerization of ethylene and various monomers like octane, hexane, propylene and butane. Polyolefin elastomer shows the properties like toughness, ductility of low temperature, low density, thermal stability & resistance to UV. Global Polyolefin elastomer market is used in several industries like automotive, electronics, electrical and medical. These properties are expected to boost the market.

Polyolefin elastomers are new class of polymers that are developed with new advancements the polymerization of metallocene catalysts. Polyolefin elastomers are the rapidly growing polymers, replaced for various polymers like ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene propylene rubbers (EPDM/ EPR) and styrene-block copolymers (SBCs). Polyolefin elastomers are friendly with the olefinic materials, have good impact modifier for plastics, and provide capabilities of performance for products of polyolefin elastomers. These olefinic materials are supposed to fuel the polyolefin elastomer market globally.

Downstream of polyolefin elastomers is very huge and currently they have developed the substantial increase in several sectors of polymer modification, generic thermoplastic elastomers, cable & wire and more. Across the globe, polyolefin elastomers market is fueled by increase in the demand for the general purpose thermoplastic elastomers. General purpose thermoplastic elastomers are accounted for about 60% of overall consumption of polyolefin elastomers globally.

Global polyolefin elastomers market trends are increase in the usage of adhesives, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, master batches, footwear, cable & wire, houses, pipes, molded goods of rubber, hoses, footwear are boosting the growth of polyolefin elastomer market. As per the research, market of athletic footwear is anticipated to increase the market with a CAGR of about 2.5% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period. This substantial growth in the market of footwear is driving the market growth as it has applications in the flexible foams in sandal, athletic footwear and more, because of the properties like light weight, softness and resiliency.

Growth in the value for the automotive industry is increasing the global polyolefin elastomer market growth. Increase in the production of vehicle is developing the demand for polyolefin elastomers, due to the applications in the manufacture of interior and exterior parts of automotive like bumper fascia of automotive. This rise in the manufacturing of automotive is increasing the growth of global polyolefin elastomers market.

Global polyolefin elastomers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, polyolefin elastomer market is divided into chemical grafting and mechanical blending type. On considering the application, market is divided into packaging, electronics & electrical, adhesives, automotive, plastic and more. Automotive segment holds the largest market share because of rise in the use of product in airbags, automotive panels, bumpers, and adhesives, automotive exterior & interior parts.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global polyolefin elastomer market size are South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is holding the market share and is expected to rise in the coming years.

Key players involved in the development of global polyolefin elastomer market are Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and more.

Key Segments in the “Global Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market” are-

By Product Type, market is segmented into:

Chemical Grafting

Mechanical Blending Type

By Applications, market is segmented into:

Packaging

Electronics & Electrical

Adhesives

Automotive

Plastic

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

South America

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

