Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Intelligent Pigging Services Market 2019 By User Demand, Key Developers, Types, Current Trends, Revenue Generation, Growth Factors, Forecast Till 2025

The latest report on the Intelligent Pigging Services market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Intelligent Pigging Services market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Intelligent Pigging Services market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Intelligent Pigging Services market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Intelligent Pigging Services market.

The report reveals that the Intelligent Pigging Services market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Intelligent Pigging Services market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Intelligent Pigging Services market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Intelligent Pigging Services market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

covered in the report include:

Oil Industry

Gas Industry

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of region further sub-divided into countries and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The report also analyses the technology and end-use industry segments by each region and respective countries. Regions covered in the report include:

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan India China ASEAN Oceania Rest of APEJ

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Japan

North America U.S. Canada

Western Europe Germany Italy Spain France U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC Turkey South Africa Iran Nigeria Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



All the above sections, by region, by technology and by end-use industry evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the intelligent pigging services market for the period 2015 Ã¢â¬â2025. The report has considered 2014 as the base year with market values estimated for year 2015 and forecast developed from 2016 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of intelligent pigging services across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by technology and end-use industry, qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. We have analysed the global oil and gas pipelines network length, and piggable and non-piggable pipelines have been analysed according to region. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of intelligent pigging services. When developing the forecast for the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the intelligent pigging services market.

As previously highlighted, the market for intelligent pigging services is split into various sub-categories based on region, technology and end-use industry. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of key trends in the intelligent pigging services market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of intelligent pigging services market by region, technology and end-use industry and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the intelligent pigging services market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of intelligent pigging services, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, intelligent pigging services landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in intelligent pigging services product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

LIN SCAN

T.D. Williamson, Inc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

GE Oil and Gas (PII Pipeline Solutions)

NDT Global

Enduro Pipeline Services Inc.

Petrobras

OMV Group

ConocoPhillips

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

