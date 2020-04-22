Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Nematocide Market to Generate Huge Revenue in Industry by 2032

Analysis of the Global Nematocide Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

Dupont

FMC Corporation

Dow AgroSciences

Adama

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Syngenta

Monsanto

Agriguard Company

Deqiang Biology

Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical

Shandong Guorun Biological Pesticide

Beijing Xinnong Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bio-Based Nematicides

Others

Segment by Application

Canola

Potato

Wheat

Soy

Others

