Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Positive Displacement Blower Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to Be Witnessed by 2019-2037

The following manufacturers are covered:

John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

KAESER

Korea Hugle Electronics

Martignoni Elettrotecnica

Meech International

Omel Bombas e Compressores

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co.,Ltd

SMT MAX

Tsurumi Pump

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Cooper Research Technology

Fraser Anti-Static Techniques

GE Roots Blowers

GREENLEE

HAUG

Herz GmbH

Howden BC Compressors

INGERSOLL RAND

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Low Pressure Blower (H 1000Pa)

Medium Pressure Blower(1000Pa < H 3000Pa)

High Pressure Blower(3000Pa < H 15000 Pa)

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Power Plant

Metallurgical Industry

Oil Industry

Other

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

