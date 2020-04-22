Potential Impact of COVID-19 on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2029

A recent market study on the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market reveals that the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is discussed in the presented study.

The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market report.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by ITAD solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that leading ITAD solution providers would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets.Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

By Asset Type

Computers/Laptops

Mobile Devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Others (Network Equipment)

By Service

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Recycling

Remarketing

Asset Recovery

Reverse Logistics

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industry

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government and Public

Aerospace & Defense

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Datacenters (Includes companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Apple, Inc.) Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3

Others (Manufacturing, Education)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

