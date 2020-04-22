Programmable Power Supply Device Market 2020| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2026|the global Programmable Power Supply Device market size was 713.4 US$ million and it is expected to reach 1095.2 US$ million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.38% between 2019 and 2025. This report studies the Programmable Power Supply Device market size by players, regions



The global Programmable Power Supply Device market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Programmable Power Supply Device Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Programmable Power Supply Device market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market.

By Company AMETEK Programmable Power TDK-Lambda Tektronix Chroma ATE Inc. Keysight Technologies Magna-Power Electronics, Inc. ITECH Electronic Co., ltd National Instruments Corporation B&K Precision EA Elektro-Automatik XP Power GW Instek Rigol Technologies Kepco Inc Puissance Plus Versatile Power EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Segment by Type Single-Output Type Dual-Output Type Multiple-Output Type Segment by Application Semiconductor Fabrication Automotive Electronics Test Industrial Production University & Laboratory Medical Others By Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Southeast Asia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Leading players of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Programmable Power Supply Device market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market.

Programmable Power Supply Device Market Leading Players

By Company AMETEK Programmable Power TDK-Lambda Tektronix Chroma ATE Inc. Keysight Technologies Magna-Power Electronics, Inc. ITECH Electronic Co., ltd National Instruments Corporation B&K Precision EA Elektro-Automatik XP Power GW Instek Rigol Technologies Kepco Inc Puissance Plus Versatile Power EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Segment by Type Single-Output Type Dual-Output Type Multiple-Output Type Segment by Application Semiconductor Fabrication Automotive Electronics Test Industrial Production University & Laboratory Medical Others By Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Southeast Asia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa

Programmable Power Supply Device Segmentation by Product

Single-Output Type Dual-Output Type Multiple-Output Type

Programmable Power Supply Device Segmentation by Application

Semiconductor Fabrication Automotive Electronics Test Industrial Production University & Laboratory Medical Others

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Programmable Power Supply Device market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Programmable Power Supply Device market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Programmable Power Supply Device Overview1 1.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Market Segment by Type2 1.2.1 Single-Output Type3 1.2.2 Dual-Output Type4 1.2.3 Multiple-Output Type6 1.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Device by Type7 1.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Growth by Type7 1.3.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales Market Share by Type7 1.3.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Revenue Market Share by Type9 1.3.4 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Price by Type10 1.4 North America Programmable Power Supply Device by Type11 1.5 Europe Programmable Power Supply Device by Type11 1.6 Asia-Pacific Programmable Power Supply Device by Type12 1.7 Central & South America Programmable Power Supply Device by Type13 1.8 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Device by Type14 2 GLOBAL PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE MARKET COMPETITION BY COMPANY16 2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2019)16 2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Revenue and Share by Company (2018-2019)18 2.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Price by Company21 2.4 Global Top Company Programmable Power Supply Device Headquarters, Sales Area, Product Type21 2.5 Programmable Power Supply Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends23 2.5.1 Programmable Power Supply Device Market Concentration Rate23 2.5.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers24 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion25 3 PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE COMPANY PROFILES AND SALES DATA27 3.1 AMETEK Programmable Power27 3.1.1 Company Basic Information List27 3.1.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification27 3.1.3 AMETEK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)30 3.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview31 3.2 TDK-Lambda31 3.2.1 Company Basic Information List31 3.2.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification32 3.2.3 TDK-Lambda Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)34 3.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview34 3.3 TEKTRONIX, INC35 3.3.1 Company Basic Information List35 3.3.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification35 3.3.3 TEKTRONIX, INC Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)37 3.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview37 3.4 CHROMA ATE INC37 3.4.1 Company Basic Information List37 3.4.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification38 3.4.3 CHROMA ATE INC Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)40 3.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview40 3.5 Keysight Technologies41 3.5.1 Company Basic Information List41 3.5.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification42 3.5.3 Keysight Technologies Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)43 3.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview43 3.6 Magna-Power Electronics, Inc.44 3.6.1 Company Basic Information List44 3.6.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification44 3.6.3 Magna-Power Electronics, Inc. Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)45 3.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview46 3.7 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd46 3.7.1 Company Basic Information List46 3.7.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification47 3.7.3 ITECH Electronic Co.,ltd Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)47 3.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview48 3.8 National Instruments Corporation48 3.8.1 Company Basic Information List48 3.8.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification48 3.8.3 National Instruments Corporation Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)49 3.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview50 3.9 B&K Precision50 3.9.1 Company Basic Information List50 3.9.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification51 3.9.3 B&K Precision Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)53 3.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview53 3.10 EA-ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK53 3.10.1 Company Basic Information List53 3.10.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification54 3.10.3 EA-ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)55 3.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview55 3.11 XP Power56 3.11.1 Company Basic Information List56 3.11.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification56 3.11.3 XP Power Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)57 3.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview58 3.12 GW Instek58 3.12.1 Company Basic Information List58 3.12.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification58 3.12.3 GW Instek Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)59 3.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview60 3.13 Rigol Technologies60 3.13.1 Company Basic Information List60 3.13.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification60 3.13.3 Rigol Technologies Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)61 3.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview62 3.14 Kepco Inc62 3.14.1 Company Basic Information List62 3.14.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification62 3.14.3 Kepco Inc Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)63 3.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview63 3.15 Puissance Plus64 3.15.1 Company Basic Information List64 3.15.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification64 3.15.3 Puissance Plus Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)65 3.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview66 3.16 Versatile Power66 3.16.1 Company Basic Information List66 3.16.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification66 3.16.3 Versatile Power Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)68 3.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview69 3.17 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH69 3.17.1 Company Basic Information List69 3.17.2 Programmable Power Supply Device Picture and Specification69 3.17.3 EPS Stromversorgung GmbH Programmable Power Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2018-2019)70 3.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview71 4 PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE STATUS AND OUTLOOK BY REGION72 4.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Market Status and Outlook by Region72 4.1.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Market Size and CAGR by Region72 4.1.2 North America73 4.1.3 Asia-Pacific73 4.1.4 Europe74 4.1.5 Central & South America74 4.1.6 Middle East and Africa75 4.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue by Region75 4.2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales Market Share by Region (2014-2019)75 4.2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2014-2019)77 4.2.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue, Price (2014-2019)79 4.3 North America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue, Price79 4.3.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Countries80 4.3.2 U.S.81 4.3.3 Canada82 4.3.4 Mexico83 4.4 Europe Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2014-2019)84 4.4.1 Europe Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Countries84 4.4.2 Germany85 4.4.3 France86 4.4.4 UK87 4.4.5 Italy88 4.4.6 Spain89 4.4.7 Russia90 4.5 Asia-Pacific Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2014-2019)91 4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Region92 4.5.2 China93 4.5.3 Japan94 4.5.4 South Korea95 4.5.5 India96 4.5.6 Australia97 4.5.7 Southeast Asia98 4.6 Central & South America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2014-2019)99 4.6.1 Central & South America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Region99 4.6.2 Brazil100 4.6.3 Argentina101 4.7 Middle East & Africa Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue and Price (2014-2019)102 4.7.1 Middle East & Africa Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Region103 4.7.2 Middle East104 4.7.3 Africa105 5 PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE BY APPLICATION106 5.1 Programmable Power Supply Device Segment by Application106 5.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Segment by Application106 5.2.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales by Application106 5.2.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)107 5.3 North America Programmable Power Supply Device by Application108 5.4 Europe Programmable Power Supply Device by Application108 5.5 Asia-Pacific Programmable Power Supply Device by Application109 5.6 Central & South America Programmable Power Supply Device by Application110 5.7 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Device by Application111 6 GLOBAL PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE MARKET FORECAST113 6.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)113 6.1.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)113 6.1.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)114 6.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Forecast by Region114 6.2.1 North America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)115 6.2.2 Europe Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)117 6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)119 6.2.4 Central & South America Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)121 6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)122 6.3 Programmable Power Supply Device Forecast by Type124 6.3.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)124 6.3.2 Single-Output Type Growth Forecast125 6.3.3 Dual-Output Type Growth Forecast126 6.3.4 Multiple-Output Type Growth Forecast126 6.4 Programmable Power Supply Device Forecast by Application127 6.4.1 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)127 6.4.2 Global Programmable Power Supply Device in Semiconductor Fabrication Forecast127 6.4.3 Global Programmable Power Supply Device Forecast in Automotive Electronics Test Forecast128 6.4.4 Global Programmable Power Supply Device in Industrial Production Forecast128 6.4.5 Global Programmable Power Supply Device in University & Laboratory Forecast129 6.4.6 Global Programmable Power Supply Device in Medical Forecast129 7 PROGRAMMABLE POWER SUPPLY DEVICE UPSTREAM, OPPORTUNITIES, CHALLENGES, RISKS AND INFLUENCES FACTORS ANALYSIS130 7.1 Programmable Power Supply Device Key Raw Materials130 7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure131 7.2.1 Raw Materials131 7.2.2 Labor Cost131 7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses131 7.3 Programmable Power Supply Device Industrial Chain Analysis132 7.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis133 7.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers133 7.4.2 Market Challenges and Market Risks133 7.4.3 Porter鈥檚 Five Forces Analysis133 8 MARKETING STRATEGY ANALYSIS, DISTRIBUTORS135 8.1 Sales Channel135 8.2 Distributors136 8.3 Downstream Customers138 9 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION139 10 APPENDIX140 10.1 Research Methodology140 10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach140 10.1.2 Data Source143 10.2 Author Details146 10.3 Disclaimer146

