Protein Assay Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020-2027

Protein assay is a method used for quick and inexpensive method to detect the concentration of proteins. Protein assays are among the widely used methods in the field of life science research. Estimating protein concentration is an essential part in electrophoresis, cell biology, protein purification, molecular biology, and various other research applications. Protein assay works mostly on the principle of color change i.e. colorimetric assay and use of standard protein such as bovine serum albumin (BSA) or immunoglobulin G (IgG)

Presence of various established market players and rising investment in the field of biotechnological and pharmaceutical R&D activities is considered to propel the growth of the market in the future years. Emerging applications of protein assay along with rise in demand for cost effective methods for clinical diagnosis is expected to provide required opportunity for growth in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Merck KgaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Lonza

BioVision Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

CYTOSKELETON, INC.

