Roofing Adhesives Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026| Royal Adhesive, Firestone Building Products, Sika, Siplast, GAF

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Roofing Adhesives Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Roofing Adhesives market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Roofing Adhesives market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Roofing Adhesives market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Roofing Adhesives market.

Leading players of the global Roofing Adhesives market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Roofing Adhesives market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Roofing Adhesives market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Roofing Adhesives market.

The major players that are operating in the global Roofing Adhesives market are: Royal Adhesive, Firestone Building Products, Sika, Siplast, GAF, SOPREMA, Bostik, Henry, Black Jack, DuPont and Dow, Tremco Incorporated, Garland Industries, IKO, RM Lucas

Global Roofing Adhesives Market by Product Type: Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive, Rubber Roofing Adhesive, Asphalt based adhesive

Global Roofing Adhesives Market by Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Roofing Adhesives market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Roofing Adhesives market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Roofing Adhesives market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Roofing Adhesives market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Roofing Adhesives market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Roofing Adhesives market

Highlighting important trends of the global Roofing Adhesives market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Roofing Adhesives market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Roofing Adhesives market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Roofing Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Roofing Adhesives Product Overview

1.2 Roofing Adhesives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive

1.2.2 Rubber Roofing Adhesive

1.2.3 Asphalt based adhesive

1.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Roofing Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Roofing Adhesives Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Roofing Adhesives Industry

1.5.1.1 Roofing Adhesives Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Roofing Adhesives Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Roofing Adhesives Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Roofing Adhesives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Roofing Adhesives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Roofing Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Roofing Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Roofing Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Roofing Adhesives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Roofing Adhesives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Roofing Adhesives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Roofing Adhesives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Roofing Adhesives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Roofing Adhesives Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Roofing Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Roofing Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Roofing Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Roofing Adhesives by Application

4.1 Roofing Adhesives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-Residential

4.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Roofing Adhesives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Roofing Adhesives by Application

4.5.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Roofing Adhesives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives by Application

5 North America Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Roofing Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Roofing Adhesives Business

10.1 Royal Adhesive

10.1.1 Royal Adhesive Corporation Information

10.1.2 Royal Adhesive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Royal Adhesive Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Royal Adhesive Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.1.5 Royal Adhesive Recent Development

10.2 Firestone Building Products

10.2.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

10.2.2 Firestone Building Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Firestone Building Products Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Royal Adhesive Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.2.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sika Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sika Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 Siplast

10.4.1 Siplast Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siplast Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Siplast Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siplast Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.4.5 Siplast Recent Development

10.5 GAF

10.5.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.5.2 GAF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 GAF Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 GAF Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.5.5 GAF Recent Development

10.6 SOPREMA

10.6.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

10.6.2 SOPREMA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 SOPREMA Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SOPREMA Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.6.5 SOPREMA Recent Development

10.7 Bostik

10.7.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bostik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Bostik Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bostik Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.7.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.8 Henry

10.8.1 Henry Corporation Information

10.8.2 Henry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Henry Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Henry Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.8.5 Henry Recent Development

10.9 Black Jack

10.9.1 Black Jack Corporation Information

10.9.2 Black Jack Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Black Jack Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Black Jack Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.9.5 Black Jack Recent Development

10.10 DuPont and Dow

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Roofing Adhesives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DuPont and Dow Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DuPont and Dow Recent Development

10.11 Tremco Incorporated

10.11.1 Tremco Incorporated Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tremco Incorporated Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tremco Incorporated Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tremco Incorporated Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.11.5 Tremco Incorporated Recent Development

10.12 Garland Industries

10.12.1 Garland Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Garland Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Garland Industries Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Garland Industries Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.12.5 Garland Industries Recent Development

10.13 IKO

10.13.1 IKO Corporation Information

10.13.2 IKO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 IKO Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 IKO Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.13.5 IKO Recent Development

10.14 RM Lucas

10.14.1 RM Lucas Corporation Information

10.14.2 RM Lucas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 RM Lucas Roofing Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 RM Lucas Roofing Adhesives Products Offered

10.14.5 RM Lucas Recent Development

11 Roofing Adhesives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Roofing Adhesives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Roofing Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

