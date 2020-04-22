Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The growing demand for fast and flexible wireless communication across the globe is boosting the satellite M2M and IoT network market growth. The increasing adoption of M2M and IoT technology by various industry verticals are also positively impacting on the growth of the satellite M2M and IoT network market. Moreover, the growing information and communication technology infrastructure and a growing need for enriched communication networks are influencing the growth of the satellite M2M and IoT network market.

The growing need for high-speed and secure wireless communication coupled with the rising demand for higher flexibility at low cost are some of the key factors that drive the satellite M2M and IoT network market growth. Rising need to reduce communication problem and to improve network bandwidth has resulted in the growing demand for satellite M2M and IoT network that triggers the growth of the market. Furthermore, continuously increasing demand for wireless communication from transportation and logistics, government and military, aerospace, and heavy industries are expected to fuels the growth of satellite M2M and IoT network market growth during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Eutelsat Communications SA

2. Globalstar, Inc.

3. Inmarsat Global Limited

4. Iridium Communications Inc.

5. KORE Wireless Group

6. OHB SE

7. ORBCOMM Inc.

8. Thales Group

9. Viasat Inc.

10. Vodafone Limited

The “Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Satellite M2M and IoT network industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview satellite M2M and IoT network market with detailed market segmentation by frequency band, end-user, and geography. The global Satellite M2M and IoT network market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading satellite M2M and IoT network market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the satellite M2M and IoT network market.

The global satellite M2M and IoT network market is segmented on the basis of frequency band, end-user. On the basis frequency band the market is segmented as L-band, Ku- and Ka- band, others. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as government and defense, transportation and logistics, aerospace, heavy industries, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Satellite M2M and IoT network market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Satellite M2M and IoT network market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

