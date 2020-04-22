Sea Freight Forwarding Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

The global Sea Freight Forwarding market size was 66300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 80700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.5% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Sea Freight Forwarding market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.

2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.

3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

Sinotrans

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Dachser

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

UPS Supply Chain

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

CJ Korea Express

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

NNR Global Logistics

Dimerco

Toll Holdings

Pilot Freight Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Sea Freight Forwarding in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sea Freight Forwarding are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Sea Freight Forwarding Manufacturers

Sea Freight Forwarding Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sea Freight Forwarding Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Sea Freight Forwarding market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

