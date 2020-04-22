Server Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Server is a device that provides data, access, and communication services across the computer network. Rise in demand for data centers is a major factor driving the server market growth. Similarly, companies replacing existing equipment to ensure reliability, data storing capacity, and system speed is also expected to spur the demand for servers and likely to drive the server market.

Advent and rising adoption of new technologies, such as cloud and big data is likely to substantially impact the server market growth. Rise in number of OEMs and start-ups is fueling the demand for server market in different sectors. Newer applications that request specific computing requirements from users and service providers are increasingly adopting cloud servers for efficient functioning. The rise in such applications coupled with technological advancements such as virtualization, advanced management modules, and flash storage are expected to propel the demand of server market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Cisco Systems Inc.

2. Dell Technologies Inc

3. FUJITSU

4. Hewlett-Packard Corp

5. Hitachi Data Systems

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

7. IBM Corporation

8. Inspur Technologies Co. Ltd

9. Lenovo

10. Oracle Inc

The “Global server Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the server market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of server market with detailed market segmentation by product, and OS. The global server market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading server market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the server market.

The global server market is segmented on the basis of product, and OS. On the basis of product, market is segmented as blade, rack, tower, and micro. On the basis OS, market is segmented as windows, linux, and unix.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global server market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The server market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting server market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the server market in these regions.

