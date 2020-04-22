Sheet Face Masks Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 9.15% by 2026 with Leading Companies like- Boss Biological Technique, Lancome, Kracie Holdings, STARSKIN





The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Sheet Face Masks Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 ] . The new report on the worldwide Sheet Face Masks Market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the Market. The various providers involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The reports provide Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified. Exclusive information offered in this report is collected by analysis and trade consultants.

Global Sheet Face Masks Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Sheet face masks are the skin treatment which is used to improve the skin appearances and removing the excess oil. They are usually made of materials like fibres, papers or gel types. These masks prevent acne, moisturize the skin and keep the skin hydrated. These masks are easy to use and apply which is the major factor fuelling its usage in the market.



The study considers the Sheet Face Masks Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Sheet Face Masks Market are:

Sephora USA, Inc., Boss Biological Technique Ltd, Lancome, 3LAB, Kracie Holdings,Ltd., STARSKIN, The Face Shop INC., L’Oreal, Decleor S.A., Oskia Skincare Ltd, REN Clean Skincare, Clarins, Elizabeth Arden, Inc., Unilever, Procter & Gamble., Kao Corporation, Estee Lauder Companies

Segmentation: Global Sheet Face Masks Market

By Product Type Cotton Non- woven Hydrogel Charcoal Bio Cellulose Pulp Foil Sheet Masks Clay Sheet Masks Others

By Application Anti- wrinkles Moisturizing Multifunctional

By Distribution Channel Store- based Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Non- store Based





Based on regions, the Sheet Face Masks Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing skin and personal care awareness among consumer is driving the growth of this market

Rising disposable income is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Usage of low-quality serum is restraining the growth of this market

Absence of desquamate and cleaning property is restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, FaceTory announced the launch of their sheet masks- Sun Bae which is an aloe mask specially designed to keep skin cool and glowing. These masks can be used to nourish and hydrate skin after the beach.

In September 2018, Sephora Collection announced the launch of their 14 new varieties of face masks which are specially designed for the different occasion from post-workout glow to a night out and selfies. To keep skin healthy and hydrated these masks will be available in aloe Vera and coconut.

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Sheet Face Masks Market

The Sheet Face Masks Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Sheet Face Masks Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus related to Sheet Face Masks Market.

