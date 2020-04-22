Small Cell Networks Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Small Cell Networks Market was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Small cells are low-powered cellular radio access nodes that operate in licensed and unlicensed spectrum that have a range of 10 meters to a few kilometers. Mobile operators use them to extend their service coverage and increase network capacity. These small cells networks can offload data from licensed spectrum and unlicensed spectrum by using the combination of technologies such as 2G, 3G, and LTE with carrier grade Wi-Fi. Small cell network delivers cost-effective capacity and coverage, indoors and outdoors.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of Metrocells

1.2 Low Cost of Ownership per Bit

1.3 Growth of Mobile Data Traffic

1.4 Growing Demand for High Capacity Spectrum

1.5 Reduction in Capex and Opex

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Weak Backhaul Connectivity

2.2 Availability of Line of Sight

Market Segmentation:

The Global Small Cell Networks Market is segmented on the basis of end user, services, small cell type, operating environment, vertical, and region.

1. By End User

1.1 Large Enterprises

1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.3 Consumers and Single Office/Home Office

2. By Services:

2.1 Maintenance and support services

2.2 Installation and integration services

2.3 Professional services

2.4 Network planning and design services

2.5 Others

3. By Small Cell Type:

3.1 Metrocell

3.2 Microcell

3.3 Femtocell

3.4 Picocell

4. By Operating Environment:

4.1 Outdoor Operating Environment

4.2 Indoor Operating Environment

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Retail

5.2 Hospitality

5.3 Banking, financial services, and insurance

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Government

5.6 Education

5.7 Energy and power

5.8 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Airvana, Inc.

2. Nokia Networks

3. Samsung

4. ZTE Corporation

5. Alcatel-Lucent

6. IP.Access

7. NEC Corporation

8. Cisco Systems, Inc.

9. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10. Ericsson

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

