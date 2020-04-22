Solar Vehicle Market Insight, Present Scenario & Growth Prospect 2020-2026

Global Solar Vehicle Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Solar Vehicle Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global solar vehicle market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 37.54% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of investments undertaken by the manufacturers of vehicles to promote environmental-friendly modes of transportation.

Key Market Competitors: Global Solar Vehicle Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global solar vehicle market are Daimler AG; Ford Motor Company; TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Volkswagen AG; Panasonic Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; AB Volvo; BYD Company Ltd.; Schaeffler AG; Continental AG; Tesla; Nissan; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Sono Motors; GM Cruise LLC; Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Limited; Solar Electric Vehicle Company; Atlas Technologies; JJ PV Solar; Trina Solar; Surat Exim Pvt. Ltd.; Jinko Solar; Sikco Sustainability Assured and Venturi Automobiles.

Global Solar Vehicle Market By EV Type (HEV, BEV, PHEV), Vehicle Type (PV, CV), Battery (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Lead Carbon), Solar Panel (Monocrystalline Solar Panel, Polycrystalline Solar Panel), Charging Station (Residential, Commercial), NEV Type (Commercial Turf Utility Vehicles, Golf Carts, Personal Carrier, Industrial Utility Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Solar Vehicle Market

Solar vehicles are automotive that have been equipped and integrated with solar cells that can generate and store electricity for powering up various components inside the vehicle and even help in mobility of the electric vehicles. Solar vehicles do not utilize or depend completely on solar energy for mobility of the vehicle or powering the components inside the vehicles as currently they are only focused as an alternative source of energy.

Market Drivers:

Rise in the levels of concerns for the environment has resulted in a rise in adoption for eco-friendly vehicles; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased initiatives undertaken by the governments to provide subsidies, financial benefits is expected to drive the growth of the market

Decreasing prices of components utilized in the development and integration of solar vehicles is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the efficiency of the vehicles powered through solar energy as they are significantly high costs is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of standardization of the products in the market is expected to restrain the growth of the market

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global Solar Vehicle Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Audi AG and Atlas Technologies announced that they had entered into a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) for the development of vehicles that have been integrated with solar cells to act as a power source for the components inside the vehicles. The solar cells will be integrated into the panoramic glass roofs of Audi models and will help in better range and efficiency of electric models of Audi.

In March 2017, Panasonic Corporation announced the launch of their recent development of solar roofs that was specifically created for Toyota’s Prius Prime model available in the Japan region. Both the organisations have announced that the solar panels attached on the roofs can generate 180 watts of power, and can provide mobility of 5.95 km every day for the PHEV’s (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle’s).

Competitive Analysis: Global Solar Vehicle Market

Global solar vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of solar vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will the Global Solar Vehicle Market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

