Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2018, the global Storage as a Service (STaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Storage as a Service (STaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Storage as a Service (STaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
AT&T
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Microsoft
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Backup
Cloud Archiving
Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Storage as a Service (STaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Storage as a Service (STaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Storage as a Service (STaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Backup
1.4.3 Cloud Archiving
1.4.4 Stand-Alone and Platform-Attached Storage
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprise
1.5.3 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size
2.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Storage as a Service (STaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Storage as a Service (STaaS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 AT&T
12.2.1 AT&T Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP)
12.4.1 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Recent Development
12.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
12.5.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Storage as a Service (STaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Storage as a Service (STaaS) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
