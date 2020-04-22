The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Meningococcal Vaccines Market Pricing Analysis by 2027

A recent market study on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market reveals that the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Meningococcal Vaccines market is discussed in the presented study.

The Meningococcal Vaccines market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Meningococcal Vaccines market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Meningococcal Vaccines market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Meningococcal Vaccines market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Meningococcal Vaccines market.

Key market players are broadening their product range in developed markets like the U.S to demonstrate the impact of meningococcal vaccines in infants and meningococcal carriage in adolescents

The outbreak of meningococcal meningitis is a severe public health concern and while effective and affordable treatment options are available in the global market, the disease has been found to induce a high rate of mortality and create long-term neurological defects in infants and young children. 50% of bacterial meningitis cases are found in children below five years of age. The next age group susceptible to the disease is the 15 – 19 years category. Considering the predominant adverse impact of meningococcal meningitis on the young population, top companies like GlaxoSmithKline are working on expanding their product line – including the addition of new formulations – to cater to this demographic.

Increasing adoption rate among the younger population to be witnessed in the coming years

Growing incidence of meningococcal meningitis among young children and adolescents has prompted the inclusion of meningococcal vaccines in national immunisation programmes by the governments of various countries. Demand for meningococcal vaccines for infants surpasses other age groups. Very recently, a study evaluating the safety and efficacy of a new meningococcal vaccine in adolescents and children indicated a satisfactory short-term safety profile with enhanced levels of immunogenicity. It was also observed that individuals who were administered this vaccine developed immunity levels 9-13 times more than those individuals who were administered regular meningococcal vaccines.

With the outbreak of meningitis threatening the lives of countless young people all over the world, manufacturers are introducing newer molecule formulations and pipeline products in the global market. This is boosting the growth in demand for the various meningococcal vaccines currently being administered across hospitals, clinics, and other global medical facilities.

Lack of awareness of the harmful effects of meningitis on toddlers and young children is challenging growth in adoption of vaccination programmes

Studies indicate that parents of infants and young children are unaware of the disease pathogenesis of meningococcal meningitis and hence do not understand the importance of government initiated meningococcal vaccination programmes. This has eventually led to low adoption of meningococcal vaccines especially in toddlers and children. Consider these statistics:

Only 1 in 5 parents (about 21%) are aware of the most common manner in which children contract meningococcal disease

More than half (about 54%) of the parents are not aware that there are different strains of meningococcal bacteria that cause meningococcal meningitis

Over half (about 52%) of the parents do not know what specific vaccines are included in the immunisation schedule defined by the government in their country of residence

7 out of 10 parents (about 69%) are not clear about the extent of damage caused by meningococcal meningitis

This awareness gap is the main factor responsible for low demand for meningococcal vaccines and this is expected to have a negative impact on revenue growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market. There is a need to initiate community awareness of the disease and the importance of administering prescribed vaccines so as to curb the proliferation of meningococcal meningitis at the global level. This activity can be initiated by government and healthcare organisations in collaboration with hospitals and clinics to educate parents and create the necessary awareness to encourage the adoption of meningococcal vaccines.

